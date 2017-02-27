Vollkswagen Arteon Teased Ahead Of Geneva Motor Show Debut

Volkswagen is all set to take the wraps off its latest sedan, the Arteon at the upcoming Geneva Motor Show. However, the company couldn't help but release a couple of teaser pictures before the actual reveal of the car. Volkswagen calls the Arteon a fastback and will be positioning it above the Passat, replacing the old CC sedan in the line-up. The teaser pics, as you can see, show a car that has a futuristic, edgy design with the sharp headlamp cluster merging with the chrome bars on the grille. VW says that the Arteon will have the latest generation of driver assistance systems too. The headlamps and the tail lamps are LEDs.

(Volkswagen Arteon Teaser)

The company also says that the Arteon is differently designed than the other cars in its line-up and will have a spacious interior despite the fastback styling. The Arteon will be sharing parts with the Passat as far as interior is concerned and will also get VW's active info display, as an option. VW hasn't revealed any technical specifications for the Arteon but the test mules and the prototypes were using a 2.0 litre TSI engine that churned out about 190 bhp and also a US spec engine that again is a 2.0 litre but produces above 270 bhp. Once the car is launched, VW will be providing more engine options as well. Also, the Arteon will get a 7-speed DSG dual-clutch automatic gearbox as well. The Arteon is said to be using VW's MQB platform which is also used in the Passat and other VW models. Upon launch, the Arteon will go up against the BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe.

(Volkswagen Arteon Sketch)

With regards to the name, VW says that the name is a combination of 'art' which is a description of the lines of the car and 'eon' which says that the car is a premium model. The Volkswagen Phideon sold in China also uses a similar naming philosophy. There is no word on whether the Arteon will make it to India or not.