Volkswagen Vento Highline Plus Starts Arriving At Dealerships Ahead Of Launch

Volkswagen India is all set to roll out a new range-topping variant of the Vento, going by the latest set of images that have emerged online. The new Volkswagen Vento Highline Plus trim has started arriving at dealerships across the country and brings a host of new upgrades to the C-segment sedan. While Volkswagen will not officially confirm the launch date for this variant, it says it will in fact be introduced into the market soon.

With the Highline Plus variant, the Volkswagen Vento gets subtle upgrades including new twin projector headlamps with integrated LED daytime running lights (DRLs) that seem to have taken inspiration from the bigger Jetta sedan. The tail lights are also expected to be tweaked as well and will feature an even prominent LED appearance. The alloy wheels though carry the same design, but are now expected to be available in black as well.

Mechanically, the Volkswagen Vento Highline Plus continues with the same engine options as the current version. Petrol power comes from the 1.6 litre MPI engine tuned to produce 103 bhp of power and is paired to a 5-speed manual transmission. Diesel power comes from the 1.5 litre TDI mill tuned for an identical 103 bhp of power, paired to a 5-speed gearbox. The 7-speed DSG automatic transmission is also available and comes paired to the 1.2 litre TSI motor as well as the diesel unit.

Other upgrades include a reverse camera, new upholstery, updated infotainment system with navigation and detachable window shades for rear windows. The touchscreen unit is said to be similar to the one seen on the new Ameo and will come with the MirrorLink feature. Expect Volkswagen to command a marginal premium on the new Vento Highline Plus variant when it goes on sale soon.

The Volkswagen Vento Highline Plus comes at a time when the C-segment sedan space will see a slew of updates. The 2017 Honda City facelift is scheduled for launch on 14th February, while the next generation Hyundai Verna and Maruti Suzuki Ciaz facelift are also due for launch this year.

Prices for the current Volkswagen Vento Highline starts at ₹ 10.09 lakh for the petrol trim, going up to ₹ 12.65 lakh for the range topping diesel automatic.



