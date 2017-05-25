Volkswagen Tiguan: Variants Explained

The much awaited Volkswagen Tiguan has been officially launched in India with prices starting at ₹ 27.98 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The Tiguan is the second SUV from VW to go on sale in India after the now discontinued Touarag and arrives in its second generation avatar. The SUV is being locally assembled at the company's Aurangabad facility in Maharashtra and competes with the likes of Ford Endeavour and Toyota Fortuner. It is a good looking model with Volkswagen's familiar design language and looks sturdy from all angles.

Interestingly, the Tiguan is offered in only two variants - Comfortline and Highline, and Volkswagen India has not offered the entryl-level Trendline grade that is otherwise available on smaller VWs. The two trims are well equipped with features and here's what either of them have to offer.

The Tiguan's pricing is a little steep than expected

Volkswagen Tiguan Comfortline

The Tiguan Comfortline is feature loaded to the brink and comes with almost all the goodies that you would expect from a full-size SUV. The feature list includes auto LED headlamps, 17-inch alloy wheels, touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility as well as smartphone based navigation function. The Comfortline also includes three-zone climate control, heated front seats, electrically adjustable driver's seat with memory function, heated wing mirrors with retract and memory function.

In addition, the Tiguan gets paddle shifters, cruise control and terrain mode select. On the safety front, the Volkswagen Tiguan packs six airbags, ABS with EBD, ESC, front and rear sensing parking sensors, tyre pressure monitoring system and rain sensing wipers. Most surprisingly, the German carmaker has missed out on LED tail lamps and reverse parking camera on Tiguan Comfortline, which is shocking for a vehicle that costs ₹ 28 lakh.



Price: ₹ 27.98 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)

The Tiguan is loaded on safety tech

Volkswagen Tiguan Highline

However, for ₹ 3.40 lakh more, the Tiguan Highline trim will not only add the LED tail lamps and reverse parking camera, but also come equipped with a host of new fancy features. The top-of-the-line trim gets 18-inch alloy wheels, chrome inserts across the exterior as well as illuminated scuff plates. You also get a panoramic sunroof, keyless entry, easy open boot and one-touch boot close function. The Tiguan Highline rides on the premium self sealing tyres.

Price: ₹ 31.38 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)

Both variants of the Volkswagen Tiguan use the same 2-litre four-cylinder TDI diesel engine. The oil burner churns out 141 bhp of power and 340 Nm of peak torque, while mated to a 7-speed DSG automatic transmission. As well told you earlier, AWD is standard on both trims of the SUV.

Volkswagen is offering a lot of features as standard, but the pricing certainly seems to be a bit steep than expected. Bookings for the SUV have already commenced while deliveries are set to commence from June this year. Meanwhile, do look out for our comprehensive review of the Tiguan, coming up soon.