Volkswagen Tiguan To Be Launched In Two Variants

₹ 25 - 30 Lakh *
( Expected Price )
Expected Launch :
May 2017
The Tiguan will be available in two trims – Comfortline and Highline; Highline being the top-end variant. The feature list will depend on the trim level and so features like Active Info Display high definition instrument panel, head-up display unit, panoramic sunroof et al might make their way into the Highline. India will also get the all-wheel drive 4Motion which is quite nice to drive.
The new-gen Volkswagen Tiguan is built on the company's popular MQB platform and comes with some prominent character lines that accentuate its SUV silhouette. The Tiguan has a wide stance so up front, you see several stretched out elements likes the wide grille flanked by horizontal LED headlamps with U-shaped LED daytime running lights. The large sloping bonnet features some prominent character lines while he sculpted front bumper houses the large central airdam and horizontal LED foglamps.
The Tiguan will come powered by a 2.0 litre TDI, turbocharged motor. The engine makes about 147 bhp and comes mated to the company's tried and tested 7-speed DSG automatic unit. Globally the 2.0 TDI Volkswagen Tiguan also gets a 6-speed manual gearbox as an option but given the price tag of the car, we might not get the one with manual transmission.
The VW Tiguan SUV will face competition from established names such as the Ford Endeavour, Toyota Fortuner, the upcoming Skoda Kodiaq, and Chevrolet Trailblazer in India. As far as prices are concerned, we think that the Tiguan will be priced somewhere around ₹ 25 - 30 lakh.
