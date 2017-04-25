New Cars and Bikes in India

Volkswagen Tiguan To Be Launched In Two Variants

The Tiguan will be available in two trims Comfortline and Highline; Highline being the top-end variant.

View Photos

HIGHLIGHTS

  • The Volkswagen Tiguan will be launched in May 2017
  • The Tiguan will be available in the diesel variant
  • The Tiguan will be the first SUV to be built on the MQB platform in India

Volkswagen Tiguan
₹ 25 - 30 Lakh *
( Expected Price )
Expected Launch : May 2017
We’ve already told you that the Volkswagen Tiguan is all set to hit the Indian shores in May and having driven the car already, we know a lot about the car. The company recently announced that it has kick started production of the vehicle in its Aurangabad plant and the bookings for the car too will begin soon. We’ve caught the car testing too and know that it’s ready to hit the road. From what we know, Volkswagen will launch the Tiguan only in the diesel guise but now there is some new information and it pertains to the variants on offer.

The Tiguan will be available in two trims – Comfortline and Highline; Highline being the top-end variant. The feature list will depend on the trim level and so features like Active Info Display high definition instrument panel, head-up display unit, panoramic sunroof et al might make their way into the Highline. India will also get the all-wheel drive 4Motion which is quite nice to drive.
volkswagen tiguan
The fifth generation all-wheel drive system 4Motion will also be part of the package
 
The new-gen Volkswagen Tiguan is built on the company's popular MQB platform and comes with some prominent character lines that accentuate its SUV silhouette. The Tiguan has a wide stance so up front, you see several stretched out elements likes the wide grille flanked by horizontal LED headlamps with U-shaped LED daytime running lights. The large sloping bonnet features some prominent character lines while he sculpted front bumper houses the large central airdam and horizontal LED foglamps.
 
volkswagen tiguan side profile
The Tiguan will come to India only in the diesel guise

The Tiguan will come powered by a 2.0 litre TDI, turbocharged motor. The engine makes about 147 bhp and comes mated to the company's tried and tested 7-speed DSG automatic unit. Globally the 2.0 TDI Volkswagen Tiguan also gets a 6-speed manual gearbox as an option but given the price tag of the car, we might not get the one with manual transmission.

The VW Tiguan SUV will face competition from established names such as the Ford Endeavour, Toyota Fortuner, the upcoming Skoda Kodiaq, and Chevrolet Trailblazer in India. As far as prices are concerned, we think that the Tiguan will be priced somewhere around ₹ 25 - 30 lakh.
 
TAGS :

Related Articles

Latest News

Comments (0)

 

Sponsored: In the Stores

No Results Found
* T&C Apply

Popular Cars

Select your City
or select from popular cities