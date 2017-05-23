Volkswagen Tiguan To Be Launched In India: Specifications, Features And Other Details

The Volkswagen Tiguan SUV is all set to be launched in India tomorrow and there is quite a bit of anticipation around it. Globally, the VW Tiguan is in its second generation, but this is the first time that the Tiguan brand is coming to India. Even though the new Volkswagen Tiguan will be a five-seater SUV, it will compete in the full-size SUV space, rivalling the likes of the Toyota Fortuner and Ford Endeavour and even the upcoming Skoda Kodiaq. Now, we drove the global spec Volkswagen Tiguan last year and have already told you all that we know about the SUV. Despite being produced locally, the India-spec model will remain largely similar to its global counterpart but there will be a difference in features as we got to know thanks to the feature list leaked online.

Primarily, the Volkswagen Tiguan will come in two variants - Comfortline and Highline and both the variants will be powered by the same 2.0 TDI engine. The tried and tested turbocharged, four-cylinder oil burner churns out 147 bhp and develops 330 Nm of peak torque, while mated to a 7-speed DSG automatic transmission. All-wheel-drive (AWD) is said to be standard on both the variants. Other key specifications will be confirmed after the launch.

The Volkswagen Tiguan is the second VW SUV to be launched in India

Volkswagen Tiguan Comfortline:

Despite being the base variant, the Comfortline trim is pretty well-equipped and in all senses looks like a viable option to buy. Starting with the exterior features, the SUV comes with offerings like - chrome-accented grille, LED headlamps with daytime running lights, LED foglamps, and LED taillamps. The Comfortline trim also features 17-inch diamond cut alloy wheels, rain-sensing wipers, electrically operable outside rear-view mirrors and black roof rails.

On the inside, the cabin is well laid out and comes with several comfort and safety features like - 3 zone climate control, 5-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support, electrically adjustable front seats with memory function for the driver, footwell lamp, and an electrically operated tailgate with adjustable opening angle. Other features include hill descent control, front and rear disc brakes, automatic headlamps, tyre pressure monitor, six airbags, ABS with EBD, park distance control and more.

Volkswagen has already begun the local production of the VW Tiguan

Volkswagen Tiguan Highline:

Most of the features, both exterior and interior, will be carried over from the Comfortline variant. In addition to that, the Highline trim also features several additional offerings like - bigger 18-inch alloy wheels, chrome inserts for the front bumper, and silver roof rails. The cabin comes with additional features like a panoramic sunroof, illuminated scuff plates, Dark Grid inserts for dashboard and front door panels, ambient lighting, and bigger 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system. The Highline variant also offers keyless entry with push button start/stop function and reverse parking camera.

The Volkswagen Tiguan is likely to be offered in five colour options - Blue, Black, Pearl White, Grey and Silver. We expect the price tag to be in the range of ₹ 25 lakh to ₹ 30 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

