Volkswagen Tiguan SUV: Interior Explained

The Volkswagen Tiguan has finally gone on sale in India at a starting price of Rs 27.9 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The new 5-seater SUV competes in the full-size SUV space with the likes of the Ford Endeavour and Toyota Fortuner along with the upcoming Skoda Kodiaq and also goes up against the compact luxury SUV segment with the likes of the Mercedes-Benz GLA, Audi Q3 and BMW X1. While from the outside the Tiguan might not be as imposing as its larger rivals, the SUV does offer a fine cabin loaded to the brim with comfort and safety features like its luxury competition. The Volkswagen Tiguan is available only in two variants - Comfortline and Highline, and here's all you need to know about the Tiguan's interior.

Design and Equipment:

The new Tiguan's cabin has the signature Volkswagen look with a very horizontal design pattern. The dashboard comes with wide aircon vents, while the centre stage is taken by an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. There are controls on either side of it to manage the system and the lower section features more dials and buttons for other in-car controls. The Tiguan also comes with the company's signature three-spoke flat-bottom steering wheels with controls for music, telephony, cruise control and more. The Tiguan also gets the off road drive-mode select dial behind the gear lever.

The dashboard and the front door panels come with either 'Titanium Silver or 'Dark Grid' inserts depending on the variant. As mentioned before, the Tiguan comes with a 5-seater cabin layout with comfortable seats which are upholstered in leather. Both front and rear passengers get a centre armrest along with several cubby holes as well. The Highline variant also gets a panoramic sunroof. There is also a massive 615 litres of boot space but with the Tiguan, one can fold the two seats, at the rear, to make room for 1655 litres.

Comfort and Convenience:

The Tiguan's seats are made of Vienna leather and the SUV also offers a 3-zone climate control with rear AC vents. The driver's seat comes with power adjustable lumbar support and is electrically adjustable. The driver is further pampered with heated seats with memory function. As both the variants of the Tiguan get the 7-speed DSG automatic transmission as standard, you also get a dead pedal, which is a quite important during longer drives to rest or extend your foot on to.

For additional convenience, the Tiguan also gets Keyless entry with push button start system and an electrically operated tailgate with an adjustable opening angle with a height-adjustable luggage compartment floor. Other features include footwell lights, electrically operable outside rear-view mirror, 12V power outlet in front, rear, and luggage compartment and ambient lighting.

Safety Features:

The cabin of the new Volkswagen Tiguan is surely one of safest in its segment. The basics include - six airbags, ABS with EBD, Electronic Stability Control (ESC) with driver steering recommendation and ISOFIX - child seat mounting points on the rear seat. There are 3-point seatbelts for all seats with pre-tensioner and a height adjustable one for the driver's seat. Park distance control function - front and rear and rear parking camera (only Highline variant) are also on offer. Hill decent control, driver alert system, and seat belt reminder are few other safety features.

The Volkswagen Tiguan launched in India is the second generation model, but this is the first time that the Tiguan nameplate has come to India. The SUV is available in five colour options - Tungsten Silver, Atlantic Blue, Deep Black, Oryx White, and Indium Grey.