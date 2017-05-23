Volkswagen Tiguan SUV: 10 Things You Need To Know

Volkswagen Tiguan, the long-awaited SUV from the German automaker is finally ready to be launched in India tomorrow. While it was the Touareg SUV that first came to our country, declining sales forced Volkswagen India to discontinue the model in 2013. But, the past few years have shown us that there is a growing trend for SUVs in India, and Volkswagen feels that this is the right time to introduces the Tiguan. We first saw the SUV in India last year back at the 2016 Auto Expo and drove the global-spec version a few months later. The VW Tiguan SUV's production is already underway in India and we are quite eager to drive the India-spec model as well. Before that, here are 10 things that we already know about the new Volkswagen Tiguan SUV.

Volkswagen Tiguan ₹ 25 - 30 Lakh * ( Expected Price ) FIND OUT MORE