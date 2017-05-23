New Cars and Bikes in India

Volkswagen Tiguan SUV: 10 Things You Need To Know

The second-generation Volkswagen Tiguan, which we are getting in India, is built on the company's modular transverse matrix 'MQB' platform. The new VW Tiguan is lighter, more stylish and well-equipped compared to the previous model.

View Photos

HIGHLIGHTS

  • India is getting the 2nd generation Volkswagen Tiguan
  • The VW Tiguan was first shown in India at the 2016 Auto Expo
  • The Tiguan goes up against Ford Endeavour and Toyota Fortuner

Volkswagen Tiguan, the long-awaited SUV from the German automaker is finally ready to be launched in India tomorrow. While it was the Touareg SUV that first came to our country, declining sales forced Volkswagen India to discontinue the model in 2013. But, the past few years have shown us that there is a growing trend for SUVs in India, and Volkswagen feels that this is the right time to introduces the Tiguan. We first saw the SUV in India last year back at the 2016 Auto Expo and drove the global-spec version a few months later. The VW Tiguan SUV's production is already underway in India and we are quite eager to drive the India-spec model as well. Before that, here are 10 things that we already know about the new Volkswagen Tiguan SUV.

Volkswagen Tiguan
₹ 25 - 30 Lakh *
( Expected Price )
Expected Launch : May 2017
  1. This is the first time the Tiguan model is coming to India. The company will launch the SUV tomorrow on the 24th of May 2017 and bookings are already open across VW dealerships in India.
  2. The Tiguan is the first SUV to come out of Wolfsburg on the modular transverse matrix 'MQB' platform
  3. The exterior design of the car takes inspiration from both the Golf and the Passat, two of the most popular VW cars in Europe.
  4. The second-generation Volkswagen Tiguan, which we are getting in India, is 60 mm longer and 30 mm wider and sits 33 mm lower than its predecessor.
     
    2016 volkswagne tiguan is based on mqb platform
  5. The new Volkswagen Tiguan has also shed some weight and now weighs 50kg less than before thanks to the new MQB platform.
  6. The Volkswagen Tiguan will come powered by a 2-litre TDI diesel engine that is capable of churning 147 bhp. The turbocharged motor will come mated to the company's tried and tested 7-speed DSG automatic unit. The petrol engine is not expected to come to India.
     
    2016 volkswagne tiguan dashboard
  7. Among the several in-car features the Tiguan will offer a 5-inch or a bigger 8-inch touchscreen display (depending on the variant) along with navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, MirrorLink.
  8. Sadly, the India-spec Tiguan will miss out on the fifth-generation four-wheel drive 4Motion system that the global spec model gets.
     
    tiguan will get 2 litre tdi with 7 speed dsg
  9. VW is taking aim at the likes of the Ford Endeavour, Toyota Fortuner and even the Chevrolet Trailblazer. However, Skoda too will enter the ring soon with the Kodiaq.
  10. Volkswagen will start assembling the car in India, by this year; and while it wants to up the percentage of local content, on the car, the focus would be on the development of another SUV, on the platform.
TAGS :

Related Articles

Latest News

Comments (0)

 

Sponsored: In the Stores

No Results Found
* T&C Apply

Popular Cars

Select your City
or select from popular cities