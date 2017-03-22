Volkswagen Tiguan Makes Its Way To The Production Line In India

Volkswagen Tiguan, the German carmaker's upcoming SUV, has made its way to the production line at the VW facility in Aurangabad, Maharashtra. Volkswagen first showcased the Tiguan at the 2016 Auto Expo in Delhi, which was also spotted on a test run in the country late last year. The SUV, looking to take on established names such as the Ford Endeavour, Toyota Fortuner, the upcoming Skoda Kodiaq, and Chevrolet Trailblazer in India, received an impressive five star rating in the Euro NCAP crash test in 2016. Back to its arrival here - the VW Tiguan's India launch is scheduled for May though it will become available for bookings in April.

Michael Mayer, Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India said, "We are delighted to introduce one of our most successful global products to the Indian market. The Tiguan will be our premium SUV offering for India and will cater to the unceasing demand in the segment. Our customers will now have an extended portfolio, ranging from hatchback to executive sedan, to meet their requirements at our showrooms."

As noted in our Volkswagen Tiguan review, the SUV is significantly different from the last generation model. The first SUV to be built on the MQB platform, it borrows ample design elements from the next-generation Passat. For power, the Tiguan in India will make use of the 147bhp 2.0-litre TDI diesel engine paired to a seven-speed DSG automatic gearbox. For more information, read our list of the ten things you must know about the VW Tiguan.

While that's all we know for now, expect the Volkswagen Tiguan's price to range between ₹ 25 lakh to ₹ 30 lakh, thanks to the car being produced in India with significant localisation of parts.