Volkswagen Tiguan: India Price Expectation

₹ 25 - 30 Lakh *
( Expected Price )
Expected Launch :
May 2017
VW India will be offering the Tiguan in two variants. Unlike the smaller VWs in India; the Tiguan will be offered in only Comfortline and Highline grades and not the entry-level Trendline. This means that the base trim will be well equipped right from the start and we expect the Tiguan Comfortline to have a starting price of ₹ 24 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The Comfortline will pack in all the essentials as well as creature comforts with All-Wheel Drive (AWD) as standard.
You will get LED headlamps, fog lamps, tail lights, as well as 17-inch diamond cut alloy wheels. The cabin will feature electrically adjustable front seats, 5-inch touchscreen infotainment system with MirrorLink, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. The German SUV will also get six airbags, ABS, EBD, Hill Descent Control, Heads Up Display, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) and much more as part of its safety tech.
While that looks pretty loaded, the Volkswagen Tiguan Highline trim will be taking it a notch higher and will be more feature packed with goodies like 18-inch wheels, illuminated scuff plates, panoramic sunroof, 8-inch infotainment system, ambient lighting and additional dark inserts on the dashboard. Much like the Comfortline, the Highline Tiguan will also be offered with AWD as standard and we expect the model to be priced at around ₹ 27 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).
Both variants will sport the same 2-litre four-cylinder TDI diesel motor tuned for 147 bhp and 330 Nm of peak torque, while paired to a 7-speed DSG autobox. The model will also be locally assembled in India. There's a lot riding on the Tiguan and will be competing against the likes of the Ford Endeavour, Toyota Fortuner and the recently launched Isuzu MU-X SUV. While not a volumes puller, it will help Volkswagen build momentum in the popular UV space and that's why the Tiguan is an important product to look forward to.
