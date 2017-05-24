Volkswagen Tiguan: India Price Expectation

New Cars and Bikes in India

Here are the prices we expected on the upcoming all-new Volkswagen Tiguan SUV.

  • The Volkswagen Tiguan is expected to be priced between Rs. 24-27 lakh
  • The Tiguan will be the only SUV on sale in India from Volkswagen
  • The German SUV will take on the Fortuner, Endeavour, MU-X and the likes

Volkswagen India is all set to introduce its all-new Volkswagen Tiguan SUV in the country. The full-size SUV will be officially launched in India later today and that's when we will be bringing you all details live from the launch. Now, we've already driven the SUV internationally when it first arrived last year and have told you everything you need to know about the SUV, but the pricing is that one crucial bit which will decide its fate. So, with the price announcement just hours away, here are the prices we expect on the all-new Volkswagen Tiguan.

VW India will be offering the Tiguan in two variants. Unlike the smaller VWs in India; the Tiguan will be offered in only Comfortline and Highline grades and not the entry-level Trendline. This means that the base trim will be well equipped right from the start and we expect the Tiguan Comfortline to have a starting price of ₹ 24 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The Comfortline will pack in all the essentials as well as creature comforts with All-Wheel Drive (AWD) as standard.

You will get LED headlamps, fog lamps, tail lights, as well as 17-inch diamond cut alloy wheels. The cabin will feature electrically adjustable front seats, 5-inch touchscreen infotainment system with MirrorLink, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. The German SUV will also get six airbags, ABS, EBD, Hill Descent Control, Heads Up Display, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) and much more as part of its safety tech.

While that looks pretty loaded, the Volkswagen Tiguan Highline trim will be taking it a notch higher and will be more feature packed with goodies like 18-inch wheels, illuminated scuff plates, panoramic sunroof, 8-inch infotainment system, ambient lighting and additional dark inserts on the dashboard. Much like the Comfortline, the Highline Tiguan will also be offered with AWD as standard and we expect the model to be priced at around ₹ 27 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Both variants will sport the same 2-litre four-cylinder TDI diesel motor tuned for 147 bhp and 330 Nm of peak torque, while paired to a 7-speed DSG autobox. The model will also be locally assembled in India. There's a lot riding on the Tiguan and will be competing against the likes of the Ford Endeavour, Toyota Fortuner and the recently launched Isuzu MU-X SUV. While not a volumes puller, it will help Volkswagen build momentum in the popular UV space and that's why the Tiguan is an important product to look forward to.
