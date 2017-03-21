Volkswagen Tiguan: 10 Things You Need To Know

Volkswagen has been toying with the idea of introducing an SUV in India, not that it hasn't ever, because the Touareg was part of the line-up before, and we'll see one making its way to the market in May 2017. We knew the Tiguan was going to be part of the line-up when VW announced it at the 2016 Delhi Auto Expo after which we've even driven the car and told you all about it. In 2016, Volkswagen tasted success when it launched the subcompact sedan Ameo to its portfolio and both the petrol and the diesel came with tons of features but what the company also managed to get right is the price and that showed us a different side of its strategy for India.

We therefore have a lot of expectations from the company already, considering it has turned a new leaf in India and after having got the consumers attention with the Ameo and then the GTI, it now wants to grab some more of it with an SUV - the Tiguan. Yes, it's just the start and here are ten things you need to know about this SUV.