Volkswagen Tiguan: 10 Things You Need To Know

Volkswagen has been toying with the idea of introducing an SUV in India, not that it hasn't ever, because the Touareg was part of the line-up before, and we'll see one making its way to the market in May 2017. We knew the Tiguan was going to be part of the line-up when VW announced it at the 2016 Delhi Auto Expo after which we've even driven the car and told you all about it. In 2016, Volkswagen tasted success when it launched the subcompact sedan Ameo to its portfolio and both the petrol and the diesel came with tons of features but what the company also managed to get right is the price and that showed us a different side of its strategy for India.
We therefore have a lot of expectations from the company already, considering it has turned a new leaf in India and after having got the consumers attention with the Ameo and then the GTI, it now wants to grab some more of it with an SUV - the Tiguan. Yes, it's just the start and here are ten things you need to know about this SUV.
- This is the first time the Tiguan brand will come to India. The company will launch the car in May 2017 and bookings will open from April.
- The Tiguan is the first SUV to come out of Wolfsburg on the modular transverse matrix 'MQB' platform
- The exterior design of the car takes inspiration from both the Golf and the Passat
- The Volkswagen Tiguan is 60mm longer and 30mm wider and sits 33mm lower than the older model.
- The new Volkswagen Tiguan has also shed some weight and now weighs 50kg less than before
- The Volkswagen Tiguan will come powered by a 2.0 litre TDI diesel engine that is capable of churning 147bhp. The turbocharged motor will come mated to the company's tried and tested 7-speed DSG automatic unit. The petrol engine is not expected to come to India.
- Features will include a 5-inch screen or a bigger 8-inch display (depending on the variant) along with Navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, MirrorLink.
- The Tiguan coming to India will miss out on the fifth-generation four-wheel drive 4Motion system.
- VW is taking aim at the likes of the Ford Endeavour, Toyota Fortuner and even the Chevrolet Trailblazer. However, Skoda too will enter the ring soon with the Kodiaq
- Volkswagen will start assembling the car in India, by this year; and while it wants to up the percentage of local content, on the car, the focus would be on the development of another SUV, on the platform.
