Volkswagen Teases New I.D Concept; Electric Vehicle Might Be A Microbus

It was at the 2016 Paris Motor Show that we first saw Volkswagen bring out the I.D Concept . The company revealed at that time that the hatchback will enter production by 2020, but it looks like the second of the I.D concepts will switch from a hatchback body style to what appears to be a high-tech Microbus. The company previewed the car at the NAIAS in Detroit in January 2017.

The folks at Volkswagen say that the concept is 'revolutionary' and that it will preview a 'new era of mobility'. The company goes on talking about providing a long electric range and fully autonomous driving capabilities.

This is the second I.D Concept from VW and it's likely to be a Microbus

From what we can gauge, the second of the I.D concepts looks more like an evolution of the Budd-e concept which was introduced at the beginning of 2016 at CES taking. From what we can make of the teasers, it looks so much like that Budd-e concept.

Volkswagen has not yet let on the technical specifications of this second I.D concept but mentions that it will be powered by two electric motors and will have all-wheel drive. This can only mean that there will be one electric motor which will drive the front axle and the second will take care of the rear wheels. The I.D concept will use the same Modular Electric Drive Kit (MEB) like the first I.D. concept and will be equipped with laser scanners, cameras, as well as ultrasonic and radar sensors to analyze the surroundings and enable the vehicle drive itself.

The company says that this concept will come equipped with two electric motors

The EV push is part of the company's new 'Together - Strategy 2025' and according to this plan; the company will launch 30 electric vehicles by 2020. VW is banking on making waves in the electric car segment and with significant investment going that way, the new concept is just part of the grand design.