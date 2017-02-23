Volkswagen India Announces Its Vehicle Line-up For 2017

Volkswagen India is all set to go big in 2017. The German car manufacturer has announced that it will be expanding its model portfolio for India for 2017 by including the new Tiguan, the new Passat and already launched off-the-charts Polo GTI. It is also looking to enhance its network of dealerships and service centres in the country along with catering to a larger group of audiences with more cars in its line-up.

The car that we look forward to the most is the Tiguan, which Volkswagen will launch soon in India. It is built on VW's Modular Transverse Matrix (MQB) platform and will get a 2.0-litre TDI engine mated to a 7-speed DSG transmission unit for India. Here is our first drive report of the second generation Volkswagen Tiguan. The Tiguan has already been spotted testing in India on a number of occasions.

(2016 Volkswagne Tiguan)

Commenting on the 2017 launch announcement, Mr. Michael Mayer, Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India said, "2017 marks 10 years for Volkswagen in India and at this opportune moment, we reiterate our commitment with a strong product line-up aimed at fostering our growth momentum in the country. With the successful launch of the Ameo and introduction of GTI recently, Volkswagen marked its presence in the Compact Sedan and Performance car segment. With exciting new products across the segments, we are now ready to enter the SUV segment with Tiguan and luxury segment with the all new Passat. The slew of launches will ensure every car buyer finds a car to meet their requirements at our showrooms."

(Volkswagen Passat GTE)

The other car that will be launched this year by Volkswagen in India is the new Passat which is also built on the MQB platform and will have a 2.0-litre TDI engine with a 6-speed DSG gearbox. In fact, the company has already imported the new-generation Passat for R&D and maybe homologation as well. The new Passat will be launched in India in the first quarter of this year.

(Volkswagen Polo GTI)

Lastly but not in the least, the latest addition to the Volkswagen India line-up is the fast and the furious Polo GTI. A proper hot hatch, the Polo GTI gets a 1.8-litre 4-cylinder engine that pumps out a massive 189 bhp. Click here to read our review of the Volkswagen Polo GTI. Of course, VW is not looking at numbers because the Polo GTI is priced at ₹ 25.65 lakh.

Volkswagen India definitely has a game plan for India this year and with the marketing and positioning strategies done right, this could be a good year for the German company.