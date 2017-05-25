New Cars and Bikes in India

Volkswagen Group To Cut Down On Environmental Impact By Half Till 2025

The Volkswagen Group is keen on reducing its environmental impact by 50 per cent before the end of 2025.The company has already started taking a variety of measures to cut down on energy consumption, solvent emissions and water requirements.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • VW Group is already taking measures to reduce energy consumption
  • The company would like to focus on its Think Blue Factory program
  • The manufacturing processes will also go easy on the environment

The Volkswagen Group has announced that it will be setting ambitious targets of cutting down on its environmental impact by 50 per cent till 2025. The company would like to produce parts and components in such a way that the entire process is 45 per cent more environmentally friendlier than it was in 2010. The company will be trying to cut down on CO2 emissions, energy and water consumption, solvent emission and waste production. The announcement was made by Thomas Ulbrich, member of the board of management which is responsible for production and logistics.

volkswagen logo(Volkswagen Group would like to cut down on its environmental impact by 50 per cent till 2025)

With its Think Blue factory system, Volkswagen launched its first ever program for environmentally sustainable manufacturing processes. The processes under the Think Blue factory program lists 5,300 ways of reducing emissions and better usage of resources. For example, the company has optimised the processes at 16 of its existing paint shops and have already reduced the base load energy consumption by 15 per cent on an average. The company cited yet another example where eight international facilities are now reliant on renewable resources for their total power requirements. In the six years that the Think Blue Factory program has been implemented, the company has saved over €130 million in manufacturing across the world.

The VW brand will be shaping its targets of reducing impact on environment on the Paris Climate Agreement and the Sustainable Development Goals of the United Nations. Till date, the Think Blue Factory program has received over 30 awards. Till the end of 2016, the VW Group has achieved an average reduction of 29.2 per cent in environmental impact. If you were to ask for a systemic break-down of the same, here it is.

Energy - 23.5 per cent

CO2 - 28.6 per cent

Waste - 58.6 per cent

Water - 27.5 per cent

Solvent Emissions - 7.6 per cent

