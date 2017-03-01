Volkswagen Ameo And Vento Now Available At DGS&D Rate Contract

Expanding its retail channels, Volkswagen India has announced the availability of the Ameo and Vento for sale under the Directorate General of Supplies and Disposal (DGS&D) specified rates. This means, now both the subcompact sedan Ameo and Vento sedan can be availed by the Government owned organisations and entities at DGS&D approved prices. The aforementioned models are made in India and both petrol and diesel versions will be available at an attractive price approved by the DGS&D throughout the year.

Speaking on the occasion, Michael Mayer, Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India said, "We are pleased to have both our made-in-India products approved and available under DGS&D Rate Contract. This further strengthens our bond and reiterates our commitment towards providing a comfortable and safe driving experience to the Indian consumers."

Coming to the cars itself, Volkswagen manufactures both the Vento and Ameo at the company's Chakan plant, near Pune. The Ameo especially is a car made for the Indian market and comes with a host of first-in-class features such as 7-speed DSG transmission, cruise control, rain sensing wipers and anti-pinch power windows among others. On the other hand, the Vento has been one of the most popular cars sold by Volkswagen in India and comes with similar premium features.

Volkswagen Vento

Under the hood, the Ameo comes powered by a 1.2 litre MPI petrol engine and a 1.5 TDI diesel motor. The Vento at the same time comes with a 1.6 litre MPI engine and a 1.5 litre TDI oil burner. Both the cars get a 5-speed manual gearbox and a 7-speed DSG unit for transmission options.

Interestingly, Volkswagen already sells most of its existing models through the Canteen Stores Department (CSD) as well. This, of course, is excluding the Beetle and the Ameo diesel. So the models currently available through Canteen Stores Department include - Volkswagen Polo, Volkswagen Cross Polo, Volkswagen Ameo Petrol, Volkswagen Vento, and Volkswagen Jetta (apart from the Ameo, rest all cars are available both in diesel and petrol trims at the CSD).