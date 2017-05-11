Virat Kohli Adds A Brand New Audi Q7 To His Garage

Virat Kohli, the captain of the Indian cricket team, has recently added yet another Audi car to his collection and this time it is the company's flagship SUV - the Q7. Be it a Kohli fan or an auto enthusiast, Virat's love for Audis is a well-known fact. In fact, the popular right-hand batsman already owns or has owned about five high-end Audis, namely - the R8, R8 LMX, A8L sedan, the S6 and also the previous gen Q7.

Audi Q7 75.22 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

Earlier today, Rahil Ansari, the head of Audi India handed over the keys of the brand new white Q7 to Virat Kohli. Kohli received the charge of the SUV as part of his endorsement arrangements with Audi India. In fact, it was Virat Kohli who launched the current Audi Q7 in 2016 at the event along with the previous head of Audi India - Joe King.

The second-generation Audi Q7 was launched in India almost a year and a half ago, in December 2015. Available in two variants - the premium Plus and the Technology, the current-generation Q7 is powered by a 3-litre TDI diesel engine that churns out a maximum of 245 bhp and develops a peak torque of 600 Nm from as low as 1500 rpm. Later in 2016, Audi India even introduced the petrol variant of the SUV, which is powered by a 2-litre TFSI engine that is capable of churning out a maximum of 252 bhp and develops a peak torque of 370 Nm. Both the engines come mated to an 8-speed tiptronic automatic gearbox along with Audi's Quattro AWD system ensures that power is distributed to all four wheels.

The Q7 also comes with a whole bunch of new features like - the Matrix LED headlamps, new single frame Audi grille, LED tail lamps and the 20-inch alloy wheels among others. The SUV also features the company's MMI infotainment system navigated via MMI Touch. There's also the Audi sound system, the music interface with two USB ports and a Bluetooth interface. The Q7 comes with a 12.3-inch Audi Virtual Cockpit screen as well.