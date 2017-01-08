Vikram Pawah Steps Down As Harley-Davidson India MD

Harley-Davidson India's Managing Director for just over a year, Vikram Pawah has exited the company as of 31 December 2016. Pawah was appointed MD of Harley-Davidson India in September 2015, taking over from H-D India's first MD, Anoop Prakash. Anoop Prakash has since moved on as the Managing Director, Harley-Davidson Canada.

A statement released by Harley-Davidson India has confirmed Pawah's exit from the company.

Till the company appoints a new MD, Marc McAllister, who is currently the VP and Managing Director, International Sales Markets will be overseeing the India operations and will be helped by the local Harley-Davidson team.

Vikram Pawah has close to 24 years of experience. He has earlier worked with brands such as Jay Engineering Works Ltd, hte company which manufactures Usha Fans and Fun Foods India Ltd. Vikram's role prior to being appointed as the MD, Harley-Davidson India was being the Assistant Vice President and Operating Head-Sales, Honda Car India Ltd. He was heading the sales operations for Honda Cars in India and the export market for products and accessories.



According to some reports, Pawah may be heading BMW's operations in India, taking charge of both cars and motorcycles (BMW Motorrad). But so far there has been no confirmation from BMW regarding this development.



Harley-Davidson has close to 60 per cent market share in the 600cc and above category of motorcycles according to Data released by SIAM, for the year 2016. The company has 24 dealerships in 21 cities in India presently.