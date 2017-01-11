Vikram Pawah Appointed As President of BMW Group India

He brings more than twenty five years of international experience both in the automotive and non-automotive industry. He started his career at Jay Engineering Works, India and has held multiple leadership positions within Honda Cars in India and Australia.

Frank Schloeder who was the acting President, BMW Group India will return to BMW Group Headquarters in Germany, where he will assume the position of Head of Business Steering - Luxury Class.

"India is a growing market with great potential for mobility products and services. With his broad experience in the automotive industry and his country specific know-how, Mr. Pawah brings excellent preconditions to strengthen our position in the Indian market. We would like to thank Mr. Schloeder for his remarkable accomplishments and wish him the best for his new role." said Hendrik von Kuenheim, Senior Vice President, Asia Pacific and South Africa, BMW Group.

The task at hand for Vikram Pawah is a big one. The company recently lost its top position globally to Mercedes-Benz after 11 long years and India is a major market where BMW will need to gain ground. In fact, 2017 is also an important year for BMW Motorrad as we'll see the G 310 R make its way to India and we expect it to be a big volume driver for the company.