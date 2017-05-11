Piaggio India has launched the Vespa Elegante Special Edition scooter, priced at ₹ 95,077 (ex-showroom, Pune). Available on the existing Vespa SXL and Vespa VXL 150 cc models, the special edition version adds some new features over the standard model for a more luxurious appeal. The company says the Elegante edition adds a feel of the Italian craftsmanship on the offerings.

Inspired by the beaches of Italy, the Vespa Elegante 150 cc Special Edition is offered in two new colour schemes - Beige Unico and Pearl White. It also comes equipped with colour coordinated twin leather finished seats, tinted fly screen and an exclusive 'Elegante Badge'. The scooter also gets accessories including a colour coordinated helmet and all round chrome guard kit and a front bumper guard. Completing the look, the special edition scooter rides on 12-inch alloy wheels wrapped in tubeless tyres.

The Vespa Elegante Special Edition continues to use the 150 cc single-cylinder engine tuned to produce 11.4 bhp at 7000 rpm and 11.5 Nm of peak torque at 5500 rpm. The motor gets no changes over the standard version and is paired to an automatic transmission.

Commenting on the new launch, Piaggio Vehicles India - CEO and Managing Director, Stefano Pelle said, "The special edition Vespa Elegante symbolises Piaggio's ownership of the premium scooter segment that the group has successfully created in the Indian market. With its classy yet modern designs, Vespa Elegante will be a proud possession of the Vespa enthusiast."

The 150 cc scooter segment is extremely niche at the moment and Piaggio has seen limited volumes with its models. The Vespa range cumulatively sells at an average of 2,000 units every month, while the Aprilia SR150 too retails a little over 2000 motorcycles (motorcycles? It doesn't sell that much. Sold just over 17,000 in FY2017) per month. The Special Edition model isn't expected to be a volumes puller but will provide the exclusivity for those who crave it.

The Vespa Elegante Special Edition is available at the Vespa/Aprilia dealerships as well as at Motoplex outlets across the country. Bookings for the new model have already commenced.