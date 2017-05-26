Valentino Rossi Admitted To Hospital After Sustaining Injuries In A Motocross Crash

The month of May 2017 is proving to be a curse for motorcycle racers. After the saddening crash and subsequent death of the 'Kentucky Kid' Nicky Hayden, it is Yamaha MotoGP rider and legend Valentino Rossi who suffered a crash while training for next week's Mugello GP to be held in Italy. The 'Doctor', as he is fondly called was riding a motocross bike at the Cross Park Cavallara, which is approximately 50 km from his hometown of Tavullia. It would seem that Rossi has sustained injuries to his chest and abdomen in the crash. He was admitted into a local Rimini hospital for a check-up.

(Valentino Rossi Crash Le Mans MotoGP 2017)

Initial reports suggested that the injuries are not very serious but to be sure, he was kept in the hospital overnight for observation. Back in 2010, Rossi injured his shoulder badly wherein he had damaged tendons and ligaments which had a disastrous effect on his MotoGP season. Ever since, he's switched to flat-track racing for training at his famous VR46 Moto Ranch near his hometown.

(Valentino Rossi at the Le Mans GP Free Practice)

The current MotoGP season is all set to get more intense with four races happening in the next five weeks and Rossi currently sits third in the championship standings with 62 points and team-mate Maverick Vinales on top with 85 points. An injury crisis here wouldn't bode well for Rossi, although no decision has been made on whether he will participate in the Mugello GP or not.

Here is the complete statement from the Movistar Yamaha MotoGP team

Movistar Yamaha MotoGP Team rider Valentino Rossi was involved in a motocross training accident at the Cross Club Cavallara in Mondavio (Pesaro Urbino, Italy), on Thursday, May 25th.

The 38-year-old Italian rider was taken to a local hospital for a medical check-up, where he was diagnosed with mild thoracic and abdominal trauma. No fractures have been detected in any part of the body and no serious traumatic pathologies were found.