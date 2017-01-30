Upcoming TVS Akula 310 Shows Digital Instrument Cluster In New Spy Shots

The TVS Akula 310 concept is the second product to come from the famed TVS BMW alliance and is all set to be launched this year. The Hosur based manufacturer has been conducting road tests of the Akula in full swing and the model has been caught testing on several occasions. The latest set of spy images give a detailed look at the bike that is expected to be another track focused offering.

The TVS Akula 310 was first showcased at the 2016 Auto Expo and is confirmed to make it to showrooms by the middle of this year. The model is a big step up for the bike maker and pays tribute to the company's 33 years of racing heritage. The spy images closely resemble that of the concept, so the design changes aren't expected to be extensive. What we do see is a completely new all-digital instrument cluster that will be loaded with track friendly information recorders like lap timer, 0-100 kmph timer, gear shift indicator and much more. Interestingly, the console looks very similar to the one seen on the current KTM Duke and RC range. The switchgear on the test bike looks identical to that on bigger BMWs and this is a big plus for those aspiring to own one.

TVS Akula 310 Instrument Cluster Spied

What also makes the TVS Akula 310 a highly anticipated model is its hardware. The supersport will come with USD front forks, an adjustable rear monoshock, projector headlamps, LED indicators, tail lights and daytime running lights (DRLs) as well as a clip-on handlebar. Disc brakes will take care of the stopping duties while dual channel ABS is expected to be optional. The nose-down and tail-up styling coupled with split seats ascertain a dedicated riding position and should be manic around the track.

As far as the powertrain is concerned, the TVS Akula 310 will be using the same 313 cc single-cylinder engine as the BMW G 310 R. On the BMW, the motor has been tuned to churn out 34 bhp of power at 9500 rpm and 28 Nm of torque at 7500 rpm, paired to a 6-speed transmission. It'll be interesting to see though how the same motor is tuned on the Akula to meet the requirements. A power biased setup, however, is expected from the motor.

The design of TVS' first full faired motorcycle has been inspired from a shark (Akula means Shark in Russian), and hence the concept carried the moniker. That said, it is not certain if the company would like to continue with the same on the production version as well. While rumours suggest 'Apache RTR 300' to be one of the proposed nameplates, we believe TVS could introduce an all-new name to go along with the premium status of the offering. More importantly, the Akula 300 will pose a direct threat to the 2017 KTM RC390 that we tested recently. Prices should start at around ₹ 2.2 lakh (ex-showroom) for the TVS flagship.



Spy Image Source - xbhp.com