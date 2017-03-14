Renault's Upcoming Cars in India

Renault India has truly been on a roll since the past couple of years. It all started with the launch of its popular entry-level hatch hatchback Renault Kwid in 2015, which has enabled the company to gain over 5 per cent market share in the India market. The success of the Kwid encouraged Renault to bring new iterations of the car like the Kwid 1.0-litre version followed by the Kwid AMT and most recently the special edition Kwid Climber. Last year the company also launched the highly updated Renault Duster facelift, which also came with an automated manual transmission (AMT) option. In fact, Renault has a several new and updated models planned for India and here are the ones ready to be launched in 2017.

Renault Duster Petrol CVT

While Renault already has an automatic variant of the Duster in India - Renault Duster EasyR - that is only available with the diesel trim model. Now, seeing the growing demand for petrol versions, especially the automatic models, the French carmaker has decided to introduce an auto version of Duster petrol mated to a continuous variable transmission (CVT) unit. Unlike the diesel version which only gets an automated manual transmission, the petrol model will come with a proper auto box. The CVT unit will be paired with the 1.6 litre K4M engine with 102 bhp and 148 Nm of peak torque. It is currently available in 2WD and 5-Speed manual gearbox only. Renault will launch the car in May 2017 and it is likely to offer the petrol CVT in the RxL and RxZ trims - so expect a fully loaded package.

Renault Duster

Expected Price - ₹ 10 lakh

Expected Launch - May 2017

Renault Lodgy AMT

The Renault Lodgy has been one of the key products for the French carmaker in the Indian market. Being Renault first MPV in the country, the Lodgy was well designed, came with a powerful engine, and offered decent safety and comfort features. That said, currently the Renault Lodgy is the only MPV in its segment that still comes with only a manual gearbox, this is considering the fact that the new-gen Innova will come with an automatic transmission. Understanding the need of the hour, Renault is currently working on an AMT version of the Lodgy that will go on sale later this year in India. The MPV will use the same Easy-R AMT unit that does duty on the recently launched Duster facelift.

Expected Price - ₹ 10 lakh - ₹ 12 lakh

Expected Launch - 2nd Half 2017

Renault Kaptur

Renault had officially unveiled its 5-seater crossover - Kaptur earlier this year in Russia. Based on Renault's European hatchback Captur, the car is on the French carmaker's roadmap for India. The Renault Kaptur is not a sub-4 metre SUV and measures 4333mm in length, which brings it in the league of the Hyundai Creta and the new Honda BR-V. Reports suggest that Renault will bring the car to India but not before launching it in Brazil which will be sometime later in 2017. The India-bound model is likely to borrow its powertrain from the Renault Duster and we expect the petrol version to come mated to a CVT unit like the upcoming Duster Petrol CVT.

Expected Price - ₹ 8 lakh - ₹ 12 lakh

Expected Launch - Festive Season 2017