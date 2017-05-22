Upcoming Premium Hatchback Cars In India

Around ten years ago, if someone told you to spend around ₹ 10 lakh on a hatchback, most of you would disagree. And rightly so, given that was clearly the money you would spend for a sedan. Sedans do translate to luxury in India and that's why the C-segment has been ever so popular. However, the past decade has been evolutionary for the Indian auto sector and gave the premium hatchback segment to finally find its calling here. Premium hatchbacks are for the young, urban audience that do not want to compromise on features or power, while keeping the footprint compact.



This segment then, has become extremely lucrative and has some very exciting global offerings on sale. So, if you have around ₹ 10 lakh to spare for a new car today, the premium hatchback segment is as good as any other, and we take a look at the upcoming cars that will be hitting the Indian market soon.

1. Honda Jazz Facelift

The 2018 Honda Jazz facelift will go on sale in Japan later this year

2. Next Generation Volkswagen Polo

The 6th generation Volkswagen Polo sports an evolutionary styling



The next generation Volkswagen Polo has been in the works for a while now and more recently we finally got a glimpse of what the upcoming model will look like. Moving to its sixth generation, 2018 Volkswagen Polo is all set to grow longer and wider than the outgoing version and will be based on the automaker's MQB platform. That means, the new Polo will be lighter, stronger, while offering even better driving dynamics. A fun car in its current avatar, Volkswagen has promised that the new Polo will retain the fun bits but will also gets a plethora of new features on offer.



The first images have revealed an evolutionary styling on the 2018 Volkswagen Polo. The design is familiar but sharper while you also get new LED headlamps, tail lights, and a 90 mm longer wheelbase. Inside, there will be a new 9.5-inch touchscreen infotainment system that will support Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. With respect to engine options, the Polo is likely to continue with the 1.2-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel units tuned for better power delivery and fuel efficiency. Also expect to see more fun to drive Polo GT TSI, GT TDI and Polo GTi variants to join the hatchback when it comes to India next year.



Expected Launch: Mid-2018

Expected Price: ₹ 5.50 lakh to ₹ 9 lakh (ex-showroom) 3. Hyundai i20 Facelift

The 2018 Hyundai i20 facelift will see comprehensive changes to the styling



The Hyundai i20 is one of the bestselling cars in the premium hatchback space. Having arrived in 2014, the model created a niche with its sharp styling, extensive features and comfortable ride quality and has been one of the top sellers in the country. However, with the ever increasing competition, the i20 is lined up for an update which is likely to arrive sometime next year.



Hyundai has already commenced testing the facelifted i20 in the country and will get a comprehensive upgrade over the current version. Expect to see a revised front with a bolder grille, new headlamp cluster with DRLs and revised bumper bringing it in-line with the automaker's new design philosophy. Similar changes will be seen at the rear as well with a reworked bumper and LED tail lamps. Also expect to see tweaked engines on the 2018 Hyundai i20 facelift, while the cabin will see the addition of a touchscreen infotainment system supporting Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.



Expected Launch: Second half of 2018

Expected Price: ₹ 6 lakh to ₹ 9.70 lakh (ex-showroom)