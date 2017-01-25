Top 10 Upcoming Cars in India 2017

2017 has kicked to a great start with the launch of the Maruti Suzuki Ignis and the Tata Hexa. Much like these models, the remainder of the year has a diverse line-up of upcoming cars that will cater to different buyers. While some cars are all-new launches, a few are comprehensive updates bringing a host of new features, styling and even engine options to current cars. With the year certainly looking bright, here are our top 10 upcoming cars in India for 2017.

1. Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS

(Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS)

Indian small car specialist, Maruti Suzuki, unveiled the new and sportier version of it increasingly popular Baleno hatchback, christened as the Baleno RS, at 2016 Auto Expo. And it is one of the most anticipated one among the upcoming cars in India. We have seen the car being tested in the country and the differences in terms of appearance between the regular Baleno and RS version isn't all that big. That said, the major difference comes fitted with the much awaited 1.0-litre BoosterJet, direct injection, turbo petrol engine. The 3-cylinder motor is capable of churning out 112bhp and develops a peak torque of 175Nm.

Besides featuring a host of cosmetic add-ons in the form of its aggressive body kit, the Baleno RS will also get better interior. Improvements will include minimal chrome inserts, all-black theme, sporty front seats with cross stitched upholstery, and aluminium finish pedals. The car will arrive sometime next year and will be available on the top-spec Alpha trim.



Expected Launch: January, 2017

Expected Price: Rs 9 lakh - Rs 10 lakh

2. New-Gen Hyundai Verna

It has been quite a while since the Hyundai Verna has received a generation upgrade in India. Hyundai gave the car a facelift last year and is now working on the new-gen model which is set to arrive next year. Based on the Fluidic Sculpture 2.0 design philosophy, the new generation Hyundai Verna is angular and bears resemblance to the all-new Elantra sedan. The swept back headlamps are reminiscent of the ones on the existing model but thanks to the overall design of the car, the face now looks sharper. The cluster comes shod with projector lights, LED DRLs, while the bumper gets angular fog lamps.

New-Gen Hyundai Verna

The cabin is all-black and looks premium and gets brushed silver finish all over. There's a large 8-inch touchscreen display in the centre console and it'll also get Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity options (which we've seen in the Elantra). Other features will include auto climate control, sunroof, push button start and much more.

The 2017 Hyundai Verna will be powered by 1.4-litre and 1.6-litre petrol and diesel naturally aspirated engines that will produce power between 98bhp to 120bhp. Transmission options will include a 6-speed manual and automatic. The automatic though will be available only on the 1.6-litre versions of the car.

Expected Launch: Mid 2017

Expected Price: ₹ 10 lakh - ₹ 15 lakh

3. Volkswagen Tiguan

The last two years have proven that Volkswagen is truly getting serious about the Indian market. The launch of products like the new-gen Beetle, the all-new Ameo, Polo GTI have shown us the German carmaker is expanding its product portfolio in India with products from different segments. Next VW is all set to enter the premium SUV segment with the launch of the new Tiguan SUV. Slated for an early 2017 launch, the new Volkswagen Tiguan is based on the carmaker's popular MQB platform and comes with a host new design and cosmetic changes. We have already driven the car in our comprehensive review here. Volkswagen Tiguan Under the hood, it comes with a 2.0-litre TDI diesel engine that is capable of churning out a maximum of 147bhp. The 1968cc turbocharged motor will come mated to the company's tried and tested 7-speed DSG automatic unit in the India-spec Tiguan. That said, European markets will get four TSI petrol engines churning out 123bhp, 147bhp, 177bhp, and 217bhp along with the TDI motor and the option of a 6-speed manual gearbox as well. Expected Launch: Mid 2017

Expected Price: ₹ 30 lakh 4. Nissan X-Trail Hybrid The Nissan X-Trail Hybrid has already made an appearance in India at the 2016 Auto Expo. Upon launch, it will be the only hybrid SUV in the country and our country will only be the 4th market in the world to have the new X-Trail hybrid. Owing to poor monthly sales, Nissan had decided to withdraw the X-Trail from India a few years ago. However, this model is built on a completely new platform and will be introduced at a time when Indian buyers are accepting premium SUVs in India. The X-Trail Hybrid is built on the CMF-C platform, which will also make its debut in India.

The SUV will have a 5-seater layout and measure 4,640mm in length, 1,820mm in width and 1,715mm in height. The wheelbase is 2,705mm. Under the hood will be a 2.0-litre petrol engine which makes 142bhp and 200Nm of torque. There is also a 31kW electric motor that is coupled with the engine which takes the total power output to 183bhp. The transmission duties will be done by the X-CVT unit which can also be specified with an AWD system. The Nissan X-Trail Hybrid will be launched in India as a CBU (Completely Built Unit) and therefore, will be carrying a premium price.



Expected Launch: December, 2016

Expected Price: Rs 32 Lakh to Rs 35 Lakh

5. New-Gen Toyota Camry

Toyota will launch the new generation Camry sedan and hybrid. The car has been one of the best-selling models in Toyota's line-up, globally and the success of the Camry hybrid sedan in India has been one example. As the outgoing model, we'll get the new-gen Camry in both its sedan and hybrid avatar and according to the company the model will be dynamic and offer improved handling and comfort. Moreover, Toyota says that the next generation Camry will definitely be positioned as a fun to drive and performance-oriented sedan.

Technical specification and details are yet to be revealed but specification-wise and price-wise, the new Camry will have extremely varied versions to suit different markets. It should break cover sometime next year, with market introductions by 2018 at the very latest. An Auto Expo debut in Feb 2018 is looking highly likely than for India too.



Expected Launch: End 2017

Expected Price: ₹ 30 lakh to ₹ 35 lakh

6. Tata Kite 5

While the Hexa is all set to arrive in January next year, Tata Motors will also introduce the Kite5 (codename) subcompact sedan in 2017. The Kite 5 was one of the showstoppers at the Tata pavilion during the 2016 Auto Expo and received positive reviews for its refreshing design. Essentially, a booted version of the Tiago, the Kite 5 is expected to get a new nameplate at the time of its launch, but specifications and features will be shared with the Tata's popular new hatchback.

Tata Kite 5



Power on the Kite 5 will come from the same 1.05-litre diesel and 1.2-litre petrol three-cylinder engines. Both motors come paired to a 5-speed manual gearbox. It is likely that the subcompact sedan will get an AMT unit as well, later in the timeline. That said, the Tiago is expected to get an AMT unit next year as well.



Expected Launch: Mid-2017

Expected Price: ₹ 4.5 lakh to ₹ 6 lakh 7. Tata Nexon The other product that could be a game changer for the Indian automaker, the Nexon subcompact SUV made its debut as a concept at the 2014 Auto Expo, while a more production ready version was also on display at the Auto Expo this year. The sub 4-metre model will be competing with the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Ford EcoSport, Mahindra TUV300 and the likes in the segment.

Tata Nexon



Specifications are still scarce on the all-new offering, but the Tata Nexon is expected to be powered by the 1.2-litre petrol and possibly a newly developed 1.5-litre diesel engine. Transmissions options will include a 6-speed manual and AMT units. The Nexon is expected to be feature loaded inside the cabin and is expected to feature a touchscreen infotainment system, smartphone connectivity and a lot more. The Nexon will also be the smallest SUV to come from Tata Motors.



Expected Launch: Late-2017

Expected Price: ₹ 6.5 lakh to ₹ 10 lakh 8. 2017 Jeep Compass Jeep finally made its way to India earlier this year and while its current SUVs are far from the reach of the common man, the American automaker will be introducing a more affordable SUV in the second half of 2017. To be locally manufactured for domestic and global markets, the Jeep Compass was recently unveiled in Brazil and shares its underpinnings with the Renegade compact SUV. 2017 Jeep Compass



The Compass carries the design language from the Grand Cherokee and looks quintessentially Jeep from all angles. The automaker will locally manufacture the model at the company's Ranjangaon facility near Pune. Engine options are expected to include the 2.0-litre petrol and diesel mills while transmissions will comprise manual and automatic units. The Jeep Compass will come equipped with 4x4 right from launch, keeping the brand's off-roading heritage intact.



Expected Launch: Late-2017

Expected Price: ₹ 25 lakh to ₹ 30 lakh 9. Honda City Facelift The City has been for the longest time Honda Car India's mainstay product in the country. The bestseller, now in its fifth generation was off to a good start at the beginning of 2014, but more recently has lost the number one position to the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz in the C-segment sedan space. The 2017 City facelift then, is an extremely important and eagerly awaited car in the country that not only promises styling and feature improvements but just might bring the lead back to Honda. 2017 Honda City Facelift Leaked Spied recently, the Honda City facelift will get subtle upgrades to the front with a new grille, revised headlamps with LED daytime running lights (DRLs) and reworked bumper. The side remains largely the same, save for the new alloy wheels; whereas the rear gets a new lip spoiler integrated into the boot-lid, new elements to the tail light cluster and a tweaked bumper as well. Inside, expect to see subtle changes to the styling along with an improvement on the feature list including paddle shifters, touchscreen infotainment system on more variants and possibly Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Engine options will remain the 1.5-litre petrol and diesel tuned to produce 118 bhp and 98 bhp respectively. Do expect a marginal hike in prices when the model goes on sale. Expected Launch: March-April 2017

Expected Price: ₹ 8.50 lakh to ₹ 13 lakh 10. Hyundai Grand i10 Prime After a successful run since its launch in 2013, Hyundai India is all set to introduce the Grand i10 facelift in the country later this year. The comprehensive facelift for the hatchback will see subtle changes to the design as well as the addition of new features, while it is likely that the 'Prime' suffix could be added to the moniker. The 2017 Hyundai Grand i10 facelift (only i10 internationally) was unveiled at the 2016 Paris Motor Show and gets a bolder hexagonal grille with integrated LED DRLs, new 14-inch alloy wheels, sportier rear and a redesigned tailgate. Hyundai Grand i10 Facelift Inside, the mid-size hatchback will see an updated MID unit, auto climate control, new infotainment system and a touchscreen unit as well for the range-topping variants. It is likely that Hyundai will use this opportunity to make the dual airbags and ABS standard on all variants, something most rivals in this space are now offering. Engine options will remain the 1.2 litre petrol and 1.1 litre diesel, while rumour has it that Hyundai is mulling to bring the 1.2 litre diesel. That said, with Maruti Suzuki introducing the Ignis and Swift already being a strong seller. The Grand i10 Prime is certainly going to bring more attention towards the brand this year. Expect to see a price hike when the facelift arrives. Expected Launch: Early 2017

Expected Price: ₹ 5 lakh to ₹ 7.30 lakh



