Tata's Upcoming Cars In India In 2017

Tata Motors is certainly moving forward with its turnaround strategy that proved fruitful on the Tiago. Having grown immensely backed by the hatchback's success, the Indian auto giant recently introduced the Hexa crossover - its newest flagship offering. However, if either model don't appeal much to your tastes, fret not. Tata has a massive line-up of new products planned that include the several new products across different segments. Here's a look at the upcoming cars from Tata Motors.

1. Tata Tiago AMT

Tata is making a push to increase productivity in the compact end of the industry and this began with the Tata Tiago hatchback. The car has been doing well for the company with sales crossing the 4000 mark in June last year. But Tata Motors will not stop there; as it plans to bring in an AMT version to compete against the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Celerio.

Tata Tiago

Based on the XO platform, the Tiago comes powered by 1.05 litre, 3-cylinder diesel engine that produces around 67 bhp or a 3-cylinder, 1.2 litre Revotron petrol engine which will be the one to get the AMT. Tata Motors already has the AMT on the Nano and even the diesel variant of the Zest and with the Tiago getting it, the company will have a comprehensive portfolio of AMTs in the market.

Expected Price: Rs 4.10 lakh - Rs 5 lakh

Expected Launch: October, 2017

2. Tata Tigor

Tata also showcased its Tiago-based subcompact sedan at Auto Expo 2016. While we knew the car for so long as the Kite 5 sub-compact sedan, the Indian auto giant has finally pulled the wraps off its official name and will be now called the Tata Tigor.

The Tigor subcompact sedan will replace the ageing Indigo eCS in Tata's lineup and will slot in below the Tata Zest. Powertrain options are likely to be carried forwards from the Tata Tiago which includes an option of two 3-pot engines, a 1.05 litre diesel and a 1.2 litre Revotron petrol. The petrol unit makes around 84 bhp and 114 Nm of peak torque. Similar to the Tiago, the sporty little sedan is likely to arrive with a 5-speed manual transmission. The AMT equipped variant is likely to follow later in the timeline.

In terms of looks, the Tata Tigor falls on the same design language as that of the Tiago, but with subtle differences like a tweaked front grille. On the insides too, it's nearly identical to the Tiago. Expected to rival best sellers like the Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire and Honda Amaze, expect the car to launch around the festive season with an aggressive price tag of around Rs 4.5 lakh - Rs 5.5 lakh.

Expected Price: Rs 4.5 lakh - Rs 5.5 lakh

Expected Launch: August 2017

3. Tata Nexon

The production-ready iterant of the Tata Nexon which was first showcased in prototype form at Auto Expo 2014, was finally unveiled at this year's expo. Developed on the X1 platform, the subcompact SUV is quite the looker and should, in theory, provide some heavy competition to the Ford EcoSport, Mahindra TUV300 and the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza.

In terms of engine options, the Tata Nexon subcompact SUV was initially thought to arrive with a Fiat-sourced 1.3 litre diesel unit although recent speculations suggest that Tata may plonk a new and punchier 1.5 litre diesel engine good for 108 bhp and 260 Nm of torque. The petrol variant is likely to feature the Zest and Bolt's 1.2 litre Revotron motor. Transmission duties will likely be performed by a 6-speed manual gearbox.

Expected Price: Rs 7 lakh - Rs 10 lakh

Expected Launch: October 2017