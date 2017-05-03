The 2018 financial year has kick started on a new high. Most carmakers have posted positive numbers for April and this month is expected carry the momentum with the push of new launches. May 2017 promises to be an interesting month with the launch of several highly anticipated cars. Renault India has already kick started the month with the launch of the Duster petrol automatic, while Maruti Suzuki, Isuzu and Toyota too have something special to offer. If you are planning to get a new car soon and have been waiting for the right model, we've got you covered. Here are the upcoming car launches in May 2017 that you need to check out.

The MU-X shares its underpinnings with the V-Cross

1. Isuzu MU-X - 11th May

The Isuzu D-Max V-Cross managed managed really get the premium pickup truck segment going in the Indian market. It's found a decent market share and larger fan base amidst off-road enthusiasts. Building on the same, Isuzu India will launch the MU-X on 11th May, which is the SUV version of the V-Cross. The new MU-X replaces the MU-7 in the company's line-up and will be locally produced at the company's new facility in Sri City, Andhra Pradesh. The SUV will draw power from a 3-litre turbocharged diesel engine tuned for 174 bhp of power and 380 Nm of peak torque. Transmission options are likely to include the 5-speed manual and automatic options. The feature list will include most modern day goodies including a touchscreen infotainment system, leather upholstered seats, auto climate control and much more. The Isuzu MU-X will be offered in both rear wheel drive and AWD options, while prices are expected to be around ₹ 25 lakh (ex-showroom), which pits it against the Ford Endeavour, Toyota Fortuner and the likes.

The new and premium Dzire is the newest subcompact sedan in the country

2. Maruti Dzire - 16th May

One of the most anticipated launches this year, the Maruti Suzuki Dzire will be arriving in its third generation avatar and boy, has the model changed and how. The all-new 2017 Dzire has already been revealed and we have already told you all that you need to know about the model. Based on the new generation Swift, the model has lost weight by 105 kg and now gets a proper sedan silhouette. It has also grown wider and longer in proportions. The cabin sports 50 mm of increased kneeroom, while the boot has an additional 60 litres of space. While the 1.2-litre petrol and 1.3-litre diesel engines will continue to serve purpose, Maruti will be revealing the official specifications at the time of launch along with the fuel efficiency figures and prices. Bookings for the new Dzire have already commenced at Maruti Suzuki showrooms pan India.

The Touring Sport edition gets cosmetic upgrades

3. Toyota Innova Crysta Touring Sports - 4th May

The Toyota Innova Crysta may have been launched as a premium MPV; the model is all set to get a sporty makeover with the Touring Sports Edition. The special edition model will be launched on 4th May in the country and adds new cosmetic elements including the wine red paint option, gloss black finished grille, chrome accents and a revised bumper with a bull-bar style skid plate. The MPV will also get underbody cladding among other changes. The Innova Crysta Touring Sports Edition will be available on the range-topping ZX trim and will draw power from the 2.8-litre diesel tuned for 171 bhp and 360 Nm of torque. The petrol derivative gets a 2.7-litre motor tuned for 164 bhp and 245 Nm of torque. Expect prices to see a marginal rise on the special edition Innova.