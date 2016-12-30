Upcoming Bikes In 2017

2017 is going to be a mouth-watering year for motorcycle enthusiasts. The coming year will see more motorcycles which are performance-oriented than fuel-economy oriented. For example, the 200cc-250cc segment saw a growth of 40 per cent as per data published by SIAM in 2016. We believe that this might be an indicator that the Indian motorcycle buyers are now warming up to the idea of performance motorcycles be it entry-level or the high-end ones. The 100cc-150cc bikes will always have a huge demand in the country, but the upcoming motorcycles in 2017 lean more towards performance than good old fuel efficiency.
Bajaj Pulsar 200 NSPulsar 200 NS, which was discontinued in the first half of 2015. But it's been in demand as a good performance naked at a very attractive price and now Bajaj will be getting the updated Pulsar 200 NS. As far as updates are concerned, the 2017 Pulsar 200 NS will get single channel ABS, new colour schemes, Auto headlamp on (AHO) and so on. Mechanically, it will remain the same, with the 199cc engine producing 23.2bhp and 18.6Nm of torque with a 6-speed gearbox. From what we hear, the Pulsar 200 NS will be launched sometime in January, 2017.
Yamaha FZ 250Yamaha YZF-R3 did not quite set the sales charts on fire, despite being a good motorcycle. And looking at the way the entry-level performance motorcycle segment is heating up, Yamaha needed a product that could take on the likes of the KTM 200 Duke, Mahindra Mojo, TVS Apache RTR 200 4V and so on. Expected to be launched in early 2017, the Yamaha FZ-250 will be based on Yamaha's Brazilian-spec Fazer 250, but gets updated design with a more premium look. It will be powered by a single-cylinder 249cc engine which will churn out around 20bhp and 20Nm. The bike will get disc brakes at the front and rear along with premium styling and fresh bodywork as well. Keep watching this space as we try and get more information out of Yamaha.
Hero Xtreme 200SHero bring out the Xtreme 200S in 2017. It has been a while since Hero brought out a product above 150cc and with the 200cc space really growing; this might be the right time. The Hero Xtreme 200S was first showcased at the 2016 Auto Expo, and powered by a 200cc, single-cylinder engine making around 18bhp and 17Nm. The Xtreme 200S might also get disc brakes at both ends and come optionally fitted with ABS. The model showcased at the Auto Expo has LED pilot lamps, LED tail lamps along with a dual-coloured seat as well. The Hero Xtreme 200S is expected to be priced between ₹ 90,000 and ₹ 1, 10,000.
DSK Benelli TNT 135Honda Navi, India's first ever min-bike was a smashing success and caught the fancy of the Indian two-wheeler buyers. We will soon see DSK Benelli launch a 135cc mini-bike in the first few months of 2017 as well. It will have a 135cc engine producing 12.6bhp and 10.8Nm and a 5-speed manual transmission. The bike is currently being tested in India. The TNT 135 will also come with 41mm USDs up front and disc brakes at both ends. While we haven't got a chance to ride it yet, these mini-bikes are really fun to ride and we hope that's the case with the DSK Benelli TNT 135 as well.
UM Renegade ClassicUM is also keen on introducing premium motorcycles in India. At present, UM sells the Renegade Commando and the Renegade Sport S in India. The American manufacturer is also planning to launch the Renegade Classic in India. UM says that the Renegade Classic will be the flagship model when launched. The Classic will get the same engine as the Commando and the Sport S, which is a single-cylinder 280cc unit that makes 24.8bhp and 21.8Nm. The Renegade Classic will get fuel-injection as standard and ABS as an option. UM might also look at bringing its ADV-tourer, the Hypersport towards the end of 2017.
Yamaha YZF R15 V3YZF R15 V2 coming in 2011. The sales of the bike have dipped a bit and therefore, an updated model was always on the cards. The R15 V3 will have optional ABS along with few other cosmetic upgrades such as LED lamps and fresh colour schemes. Yamaha is mum about the details of the R15 V3 but it has carried out a user feedback exercise in Indonesia, about the looks and equipment of the new model.
