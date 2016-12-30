Upcoming Bikes In 2017

2017 is going to be a mouth-watering year for motorcycle enthusiasts. The coming year will see more motorcycles which are performance-oriented than fuel-economy oriented. For example, the 200cc-250cc segment saw a growth of 40 per cent as per data published by SIAM in 2016. We believe that this might be an indicator that the Indian motorcycle buyers are now warming up to the idea of performance motorcycles be it entry-level or the high-end ones. The 100cc-150cc bikes will always have a huge demand in the country, but the upcoming motorcycles in 2017 lean more towards performance than good old fuel efficiency.

2017 will also see a host of high-performance motorcycles coming to India. Click here to read the story.