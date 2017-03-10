It is a good time for people who love ride two-wheelers, regardless of engine displacement, fuel consumption, power and torque output and other such criteria. The Indian two-wheeler industry is largely led by volumes in the commuter segment - be it the automatic scooter space or the commuter motorcycle space. In fact, the bulks of the numbers in the two-wheeler industry come from these two segments. From 1 April, 2017, we will see new all two-wheelers meeting the latest Bharat Stage IV emission regulations, making for cleaner engines. But the focus will also be on the future, cleaner, more fuel efficient engines. Here's a look at the upcoming two-wheelers in the under-Rs 1 lakh bracket, and one of these models listed here is fully electric as well.

1. Hero Glamour

Hero MotoCorp has some interesting two-wheelers lined up for launch in 2017. One of them will be the all-new Glamour. The company had unveiled the bike in Argentina, on the back of the 2017 Dakar and offered us a chance of getting a first-hand feel of the bike too. Hero would like to be operational in 50 markets across the globe and feels that the Glamour will be playing a huge part in most of these markets. It is the third model to have been developed at Hero's Centre for Innovation and Technology in Jaipur. The Glamour gets a 124.7cc engine which is all-new and makes 11.25 bhp and 11 Nm of torque. Upon launch, Hero will offer both carburetted and fuel injected versions of the Glamour. The claimed fuel efficiency would be 60 kmpl and 62 kmpl (For the carburetted and fuel injected versions respectively). The Glamour will also get Hero's i3S system as standard. We expect the starting price to be around ₹ 65,000 and upon launch; it will be one of Hero's most important models for India.

2. TVS 125cc Scooter

TVS unveiled the EnTorq concept at the 2016 Auto Expo

Currently, TVS does not have a single product in the 125 cc segment, be it scooters or bikes. And the company would like to change that scenario. The 110 cc Jupiter is one of the best-selling scooters in the country, taking second place consistently on the sales charts after the Honda Activa, of course. And now the buzz doing the rounds is that TVS is preparing to launch an all-new 125 cc scooter, possibly under the hugely successful Jupiter nameplate. Although, the company is also studying whether a different brand would make sense for the scooter or not. Presently, TVS is the third largest scooter manufacturer in the country after Honda and Hero. TVS is rather keen to get a share of the 125 cc scooter segment and compete with the likes of the Suzuki Access 125 and the Honda Activa 125. Expect the prices to be at a premium of ₹ 10,000 over the current ex-showroom price of the Jupiter of ₹ 49,000. Standard features such as disc brake, pass switch and maybe even a USB charging point are expected to be offered on the new TVS 125 cc scooter.

3. Hero Xtreme 200S

Hero Xtreme

The Hero Xtreme 200S has been in the works for a long time now. It was first showcased a year ago at the 2016 Auto Expo. Hero MotoCorp is said to have employed a new design scheme for the Xtreme 200S and will be making use of it in its future models as well. The Xtreme 200S will be powered by a 200 cc engine which will be air-cooled and produce 18.34 bhp and 17.2 Nm. The bike will get a digi-analogue console, LED tail lamps and pilot lights and regular halogen headlamp. ABS may be offered as an option on the Hero Xtreme 200S. There will be disc brakes and dual-tone seats in the offing as well. Upon launch, the Hero Xtreme 200S will go up against the TVS Apache RTR 200 and the newly re-launched Bajaj NS200. The expected price should be just under ₹ 1 lakh, with the ABS-equipped version going a smidgen above ₹ 1 lakh, if there is any.

4. Aprilia SR 125

Aprilia SR 150

The Aprilia SR150 was well received upon launch and garnered many praises when we rode the scooter last year as well. And at an attractive price point of ₹ 65,000, the scooter was within the reach of a common scooter customer as well. Taking its learnings, Aprilia might launch a 125cc variant of the SR150 in India this year, and look at getting even higher sales for its scooters. The 125cc scooter segment is quite hot, and Aprilia scooters, with their racy design and sporty performance might strike a chord with the 110cc-125cc scooter buying audience as well. Internationally, Aprilia sells the SR Motard 125 scooter which has a 124cc engine that makes 9.5 bhp and 8.2 Nm of peak torque. Also, the SR Motard 125 was spotted at dealerships in August last year, which only strengthens the possibility of Aprilia bringing in a 125cc scooter to India. We can only wait and watch.

5. Tork T6X

India's first ever fully electric motorcycle, the Tork T6X from Tork Motorcycles will also be launched in the first half of 2017. The T6X will have a 6 kW motor which is equivalent of 8 bhp and have a digital instrument cluster which will have a host of features including navigation as well. The T6X can run for 500 km on a single charge and the batteries are good for at least 1,000 charging cycles or 1 lakh kilometres. Also, the company says that the overall performance of the bike will be equivalent to a conventional 200cc petrol powered bike. An hour of charging will be enough to get 80 per cent battery. The T6X will also benefit from the government's 'Faster Adoption for Manufacturing Hybrid and Electric Vehicles' or FAME subsidy scheme. The company is said to price the bike at ₹ 1.25 lakh. Yes! We know it is over ₹ 1 lakh but is worthy of inclusion in this list. It's got a lot of tech and the company hopes to sell at least 10,000 units in the first year of operations.