Unsold BS III Stock: Heavy Discounting Begins As April Deadline Looms

The Supreme Court has not permitted any extension on the sale of BS III vehicles and asked the manufacturers to try and sell their inventory in the remaining days of March. The ban on the sales and registration of BS III vehicles after April 1, 2017 means many brands and their dealers are offering big discounts. This is especially true for two-wheeler manufacturers as they have the largest BS III inventory in stock at 6.71 lakh units. Here is a quick look at some of the deals on offer from bike makers such as Hero MotoCorp, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India and TVS.

(Two-wheeler makers are offering great discounts on some of their BS 3 bike models)

Apart from mass market bikes, manufacturers such as Ducati, Triumph and Harley-Davidson are also offering heavy discounts on some of their BS III motorcycle models.

Disclaimer

We have called dealerships for said brands across the country and only mentioned the discounts they have quoted to us. This report serves to only give you an indication of the discounts being offered on unsold BS III stock of two-wheeler manufacturers. In case you are planning to buy a motorcycle/scooter, we request you to contact your nearest dealership for information specific to your city or model of choice.