Unsold BS III Stock: Heavy Discounting Begins As April Deadline Looms

The Supreme Court has not permitted any extension on the sale of BS III vehicles and asked the manufacturers to try and sell their inventory in the remaining days of March. The ban on the sales and registration of BS III vehicles after April 1, 2017 means many brands and their dealers are offering big discounts. This is especially true for two-wheeler manufacturers as they have the largest BS III inventory in stock at 6.71 lakh units. Here is a quick look at some of the deals on offer from bike makers such as Hero MotoCorp, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India and TVS.
- Most Hero dealers across the country are offering up to ₹ 5,000 off on all BS III bikes. On the Maestro Edge scooter, the discount is as high as ₹ 12,500. These are dealers in Tier I and II towns.
- Honda dealers in cities like Nashik are offering a discount of ₹ 10,000 on the Activa 3G and a discount of ₹ 5,000 on the Dream Neo. Some dealers in the south are willing to give a discount of ₹ 20,000 on the CB Shine, ₹ 22,000 off on the CBR150R and CBR250R, and Rs 15,000-20,000 off on the CB Unicorn 160 as well as the Dream Yuga. They're also offering ₹ 12,000 off on the Dio. In fact some dealers are offering a flat ₹ 13,500 off on all scooters, while its as high as ₹ 18,500 off on the Navi.
- A number of TVS dealers have told carandbike that discounts range from ₹ 10,000 on the Apache RTR 200 4V to ₹ 5,000 off on the Apache 160 and the Victor 110. For the Jupiter the amount being offering as a discount is ₹ 10,000.
Apart from mass market bikes, manufacturers such as Ducati, Triumph and Harley-Davidson are also offering heavy discounts on some of their BS III motorcycle models.
Disclaimer
We have called dealerships for said brands across the country and only mentioned the discounts they have quoted to us. This report serves to only give you an indication of the discounts being offered on unsold BS III stock of two-wheeler manufacturers. In case you are planning to buy a motorcycle/scooter, we request you to contact your nearest dealership for information specific to your city or model of choice.
