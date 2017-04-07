UM Motorcycles Launch BS IV Range Of Its Models

In light of the ban on the sales and registration of BS III vehicles, American two-wheeler manufacturer UM Motorcycles has launched the fuel injected models of the Renegade Commando and the Renegade Sports S. The engine specifications remain the same as they were earlier. The company says that the UM bikes will have better and accurate throttle response and can also be tuned should the customer want to. The company also claims that cold starts will be better and of course, the bikes will have cleaner emissions as well.

(UM Renegade Commando)

Speaking on the occasion, Rajeev Mishra, CEO, UM Lohia Two Wheelers Pvt. Ltd said, "We are happy to announce that following the implementation of BS-IV pollution norms in India, both Renegade Commando EFI and Renegade Sports S EFI fully comply with the stringent pollution norms. Our bikes will now come equipped with fuel injection engines that shall produce extra power for an increased driving pleasure."

(UM will launch the Renegade Classic in India sometime in 2017)

The UM Renegade Commando and the Renegade Sports S have the same 279.5 cc single-cylinder engine which is liquid-cooled. It produces max power of 24.6 bhp at 8,500 rpm and a peak torque of 21.8 Nm at 7,000 rpm. The price of the Renegade Commando is ₹ 1.64 lakh and the price for the Renegade Sports S is ₹ 1.57 lakh (prices are ex-showroom, Delhi). At present, UM Motorcycles have 45 dealerships across India and will be planning to add more in 2017.