UM Motorcycles Announces Price Hike For Its Cruiser Range In India

Following the new year trend that most OEMs follow, American bike maker UM Motorcycles Limited (UML) has announced a price hike for its Renegade Commando and Renegade Sport S cruisers in the country. With the new prices effective from 1st January 2017, the UM Renegade Commando is now priced at ₹ 1.64 lakh and the Renegade Sport S at ₹ 1.57 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom Delhi).

An increase in the cost of raw materials and rising cost of operations has been cited as the reason for the price hike by UML. Compared to last year's prices, the Renegade Commando is now dearer by ₹ 5000 and the Renegade Sport S by ₹ 8000. Interestingly, the price hike comes just months after deliveries commenced in September last year.

Commenting on the price revision, UML, Director, Rajeev Mishra said, "This price revision is on account of increase in the cost of raw material and other cost of operations. We have rationalised the costs, but taken care that impact is minimal. We also continue to offer finance at attractive interest rates for customers to enter the brand."

UM Renegade Commando

UML officially made its India entry at the 2016 Auto Expo with the Renegade Commando and Renegade Sport S motorcycles. The two cruisers are different in aesthetic appeal with the Commando styled to look like a vintage cruiser; whereas the Renegade Sport S is pitched as an urban and street friendly offering.

Both bikes get the same 280cc single-cylinder engine that churns out 25bhp at 8500rpm and 21.8Nm of torque at 7000rpm. The motor is paired to a 6-speed transmission. Both bikes also come equipped with a USB charging point and service indicator, while the mechanicals include telescopic front forks, dual rear shock absorbers, front disc brakes and an 18-litre fuel tank.

Having commenced operations only last year, UML is in the process of setting up its network across the country. The bike maker locally assembles its cruisers at its partner Lohia's Kashipur facility with 70 per cent localisation. The engine continues to be fully imported in the country.

UML is will now be looking to introduce its third offering later this year - the Renegade Classic, which was showcased at the 2016 Auto Expo as well.