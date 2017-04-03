Two-Wheeler Sales March 2017: Manufacturers Register Positive Numbers

As the month of March 2017 drew to a close, the Supreme Court announced its decision to uphold the ban on the sales and registration of BS III vehicles across the country. Of course, this sent the automotive manufacturers into a tizzy, with many of them offering cash discounts on their models. This led to a huge boost in the sales numbers for almost all manufacturers over the last two days of March 2017. Were these two-wheeler manufacturers able to clear their two-wheeler stocks in time, this is a question that we will answer soon but it definitely added to the overall end of FY 17 sales numbers. All two-wheeler manufacturers listed here have shown positive growth, with the exception of Bajaj Auto. Here is a lowdown on how each company fared in the month of March 2017 for two-wheeler sales.1. Hero MotoCorp:
For the fifth time in FY 2016-17, Hero surpassed the 6 lakh mark for monthly sales in March 2017. The company sold 6, 09,951 units in the previous month as compared to 6, 06,542 units in March 2016, recording a growth of a mere 0.56 per cent.
|Unit sales
|March 2017
|March 2016
|Percentage growth
|Overall
|6, 09,951 units
|6, 06,542 units
|0.53%
|Unit Sales
|FY 2016-17
|FY 2015-16
|Percentage growth
|Overall
|66,63,903 units
|66,32,322 units
|0.48%
3. Royal Enfield:
The Chennai-based company saw its best ever sales for the month of March in 2017. Royal Enfield sold a total of 60,113 units (domestic and exports), in March 2017 as compared to 51,320 units sold in March, 2016. This means that the company sold 17 per cent more over last year, for the same month. Speaking on the sales numbers, Rudratej Singh, President Royal Enfield, said, "Royal Enfield has recorded its best ever monthly sales in the month of March 2017 selling 60,113 motorcycles in India and international markets combined posting a growth of 17 per cent over same period last year. We have also recorded a 31 per cent growth in our YTD sales with the highest ever sales of 6, 66,490 motorcycles in FY 2016-17. Owing to our strong order book, we have cleared all BS III inventory in due time. Our customers will be receiving BS IV compliant motorcycles from April 01, 2017".
|Unit sales
|March 2017
|March 2016
|Percentage growth
|Domestic
|58,549 units
|50,059 units
|17%
|Exports
|1,564 units
|1,261 units
|24%
|Total business
|60,113 units
|51,320 units
|17%
4. India Yamaha Motor: India Yamaha Motor too saw a growth of 27 per cent in its overall sales for the month of March 2017, with respect to March 2016. The company sold 76,144 units in March 2017 as compared to 60,032 units at the same time, last year. Roy Kurian, Vice President, Sales & Marketing, Yamaha Motor India Sales Pvt. Ltd. said, "March 2017 was challenging as automobile sector in India had to offload BS III inventory which was re-affirmed by Supreme Court's decision towards the closing. Yamaha however, has managed it well and logged in a decent growth for this month. Yamaha's products were liked by customers in both style and comfort which is articulated through its technology and innovation. The company is en route to achieve 1 million in 2017 as well, through exciting products and by expanding its trade networks. Known for its fair practices and responsible outlook, Yamaha has already introduced its new line of BS IV variants which will gain traction amongst its customers."
|Unit sales
|March 2017
|March 2016
|Percentage growth
|Domestic (including Nepal)
|76,144 units
|60,032 units
|27%
While Royal Enfield and Yamaha have had a positive March, Bajaj Auto saw a decline of 14 per cent in its monthly sales for the month of March 2017 as compared to March 2016. With 1, 51,449 units sold in March, 2017, Bajaj sold 14 per cent fewer units than it sold in March 2016. Even with the heavy discount schemes, on the account of Supreme Court's BS III ban ruling, it did not quite help Bajaj get better sales.
|Unit sales
|March 2017
|March 2016
|Percentage growth
|Domestic
|1,51,449 units
|1,76,788 units
|-14%
|Exports
|92786 units
|87461 units
|6%
|Total business
|2,44,235 units
|2,64,249 units
|-8%
6. Suzuki India: Suzuki too saw a growth of 74 per cent in its sales for March 2017 as compared to the sales of March 2016. In March this year, Suzuki sold a total of 36,029 units as compared 20,673 units in the same month last year. For FY 2016-17, Suzuki crossed the annual sales mark of 3,50,000 units, registering a growth of 12 per cent over the last fiscal. This time around, the company will try to breach the 5,00,000 unit mark for the current fiscal with an increased number of dealerships, more exports and a bigger product line-up.
|Unit sales
|March 2017
|March, 2016
|Percentage growth
|Domestic
|36,029 unit
|20,673 units
|74%
|Unit sales
|March 2017
|March 2016
|Percentage growth
|Domestic Two-Wheelers
|216,995 units
|200,190 units
|8.4%
|Motorcycles
|95,671 units
|86,776 units
|10.3%
|Scooters
|84,173 units
|68,161 units
|23.5%
