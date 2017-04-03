Two-Wheeler Sales March 2017: Manufacturers Register Positive Numbers

As the month of March 2017 drew to a close, the Supreme Court announced its decision to uphold the ban on the sales and registration of BS III vehicles across the country. Of course, this sent the automotive manufacturers into a tizzy, with many of them offering cash discounts on their models. This led to a huge boost in the sales numbers for almost all manufacturers over the last two days of March 2017. Were these two-wheeler manufacturers able to clear their two-wheeler stocks in time, this is a question that we will answer soon but it definitely added to the overall end of FY 17 sales numbers. All two-wheeler manufacturers listed here have shown positive growth, with the exception of Bajaj Auto. Here is a lowdown on how each company fared in the month of March 2017 for two-wheeler sales.

(Hero was one of the first manufacturers to offer attractive discounts on all its BS III models)

For the fifth time in FY 2016-17, Hero surpassed the 6 lakh mark for monthly sales in March 2017. The company sold 6, 09,951 units in the previous month as compared to 6, 06,542 units in March 2016, recording a growth of a mere 0.56 per cent.

Unit sales March 2017 March 2016 Percentage growth Overall 6, 09,951 units 6, 06,542 units 0.53%

Unit Sales FY 2016-17 FY 2015-16 Percentage growth Overall 66,63,903 units 66,32,322 units 0.48%

As far as the overall sales for FY 2016-17 is concerned, then Hero sold 66,63,903 units in the period of April 2016-March 2017 as compared to 66,32,322 units sold in the time period of April 2015-March 2016. The registered growth is barely 0.48 per cent. Hero was one of the first two-wheeler manufacturers to announce massive discounts on its BS III stock and despite the rush; it barely managed to cling to an increase in the number of two-wheelers sold. The company says that it sold most of its BS III stock, though it hasn't released the exact numbers yet.

3. Royal Enfield:

(Royal Enfield Bikes)

The Chennai-based company saw its best ever sales for the month of March in 2017. Royal Enfield sold a total of 60,113 units (domestic and exports), in March 2017 as compared to 51,320 units sold in March, 2016. This means that the company sold 17 per cent more over last year, for the same month. Speaking on the sales numbers, Rudratej Singh, President Royal Enfield, said, "Royal Enfield has recorded its best ever monthly sales in the month of March 2017 selling 60,113 motorcycles in India and international markets combined posting a growth of 17 per cent over same period last year. We have also recorded a 31 per cent growth in our YTD sales with the highest ever sales of 6, 66,490 motorcycles in FY 2016-17. Owing to our strong order book, we have cleared all BS III inventory in due time. Our customers will be receiving BS IV compliant motorcycles from April 01, 2017".

Unit sales March 2017 March 2016 Percentage growth Domestic 58,549 units 50,059 units 17% Exports 1,564 units 1,261 units 24% Total business 60,113 units 51,320 units 17%

Unit sales March 2017 March 2016 Percentage growth Domestic (including Nepal) 76,144 units 60,032 units 27%





While Royal Enfield and Yamaha have had a positive March, (Bajaj V12)While Royal Enfield and Yamaha have had a positive March, Bajaj Auto saw a decline of 14 per cent in its monthly sales for the month of March 2017 as compared to March 2016. With 1, 51,449 units sold in March, 2017, Bajaj sold 14 per cent fewer units than it sold in March 2016. Even with the heavy discount schemes, on the account of Supreme Court's BS III ban ruling, it did not quite help Bajaj get better sales.

Unit sales March 2017 March 2016 Percentage growth Domestic 1,51,449 units 1,76,788 units -14% Exports 92786 units 87461 units 6% Total business 2,44,235 units 2,64,249 units -8%

(2017 Suzuki Gixxer SF)

Unit sales March 2017 March, 2016 Percentage growth Domestic 36,029 unit 20,673 units 74%

(TVS Jupiter BS-IV)

Unit sales March 2017 March 2016 Percentage growth Domestic Two-Wheelers 216,995 units 200,190 units 8.4% Motorcycles 95,671 units 86,776 units 10.3% Scooters 84,173 units 68,161 units 23.5%