TVS Tops JD Power 2017 Customer Satisfaction Study Ahead Of Honda

TVS Motor Company has taken the top spot in the JD Power 2017 India Two-Wheeler Customer Service Index (2WCSI) Study for after-sales customer satisfaction. The two wheeler maker has taken top honours for the second year in a row and scored 782 points on a 1000 point scale. The manufacturer managed to beat Honda which came in second with 749 points, while the industry average customer satisfaction rating stood at 746 points.

Following TVS and Honda, Hero MotoCorp was in third place below the industry average with 743 points, growing from sixth position in the inaugural study last year. Yamaha finished fourth with 736 points in 2017, holding on to the spot for the second consecutive year.

Not only did TVS manage to retain its top rank but also saw an increment in its points, having scored 773 points in 2016. The industry average too witnessed a growth and that is certainly good news.

Manufacturers Suzuki and Royal Enfield had scored 764 points and 758 points in 2016, finishing second and third respectively in the study. However, the rankings saw a drop this year as RE finished fifth with 735 points, followed by Suzuki with 732 points. The bottom spots were held by Bajaj and Mahindra with 730 and 715 points respectively.

The JD Power India Two-Wheeler Customer Service Index study measures customer satisfaction with after-sales service experience at authorized service centres during the first two years of vehicle ownership. The study takes into consideration satisfaction levels across five parameters including vehicle pick-up (22 per cent); service advisor (21 per cent); service quality (20 per cent); service facility (19 per cent); and service initiation (18 per cent).

The 2017 India 2WCSI Study is based on evaluations from 7310 two-wheeler owners in 45 cities across India. These owners purchased a new two-wheeler between November 2014 and March 2016 and had a service experience within three months of evaluation. The study was fielded from November 2016 to March 2017.

Commenting on the results, TVS - President and CEO, KN Radhakrishnan said, "It is our consistent endeavour to provide our customers end-to-end support and guidance to give them a remarkable ownership experience. We have enjoyed customer advocacy and loyalty for the consecutive two years and this win is a testimony of that. We feel honoured and are humbled for the trust our customers bestow on us. We will continue to aim to exceed their expectations and deliver on all our promise."