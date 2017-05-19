TVS To Start Rider Training Academy And One-Make Series For Women

TVS Racing has announced that it will start a rider training academy for women and will also start a women only one-make series in the Apache RTR 200 4V class. The training academy will conduct a one-day training and selection camp in Bengaluru and based on riding experience and enthusiasm, 25 women will be shortlisted to undergo a year-long rider training program. The riding academy will have one of India's best motorcycle racers, Rajini Krishnan, who also used to ride for TVS at one point of time. There will be other trainers from Rajini's Academy of Competive Racing (RACR). Renowned TVS Racing riders such as Jagan Kumar and Harry Sylvester will also be instructors at the training program.

(TVS One Make Race)

Out of the 25 shortlisted participants, 15 will be selected to compete in the first edition of the TVS Ladies One Make Series 2017. The formal training for the women racers will begin in June 2017 and all the racers will be trained on and ride the race spec Apache RTR 200 4V in the races as well.

Here are the program details for the TVS Rider Training Academy for women