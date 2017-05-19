New Cars and Bikes in India

TVS To Start Rider Training Academy And One-Make Series For Women

TVS Racing is all set to launch a rider training program and a one-make racing series exclusively for women. The rider training program will begin from June 2017.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • 25 women will be shortlisted for the year long rider training program
  • Out of these, 15 will be selected to race in the One-Make Race Series
  • Renowned Indian motorycle racer, K Rajini, will be the chief instructor

TVS Racing has announced that it will start a rider training academy for women and will also start a women only one-make series in the Apache RTR 200 4V class. The training academy will conduct a one-day training and selection camp in Bengaluru and based on riding experience and enthusiasm, 25 women will be shortlisted to undergo a year-long rider training program. The riding academy will have one of India's best motorcycle racers, Rajini Krishnan, who also used to ride for TVS at one point of time. There will be other trainers from Rajini's Academy of Competive Racing (RACR). Renowned TVS Racing riders such as Jagan Kumar and Harry Sylvester will also be instructors at the training program.

Out of the 25 shortlisted participants, 15 will be selected to compete in the first edition of the TVS Ladies One Make Series 2017. The formal training for the women racers will begin in June 2017 and all the racers will be trained on and ride the race spec Apache RTR 200 4V in the races as well.

Here are the program details for the TVS Rider Training Academy for women

  1. Any woman/ girl over 13 years of age who has been riding a motorcycle for at least two years is eligible to apply for the program.
  2. Based on the entries, 25 candidates will be selected and attend an intensive training program for a day. This will include 6 theory sessions followed by a practice session on the track and ends with a short race.
  3. 15 successful candidates will be selected basis the time recorded for the 3-lap race.
