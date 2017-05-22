Teased a few days ago, the TVS Scooty Zest 110 has just been launched with the new Matte series. The new variant gets a host of new aesthetic updates and feature additions as well, and of course, a Bharat Stage four (BS-IV) compliant motor and is priced at ₹ 48,038 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The striking Matte series is being offered in four colour options - Matte Blue, Matte Red, Matte Yellow and Matte Black.

TVS Scooty Zest 110 49,733 * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

The TVS Scooty Zest 110 now gets a daytime running light

The TVS Scooty Zest 110 matte series comes with a list of new features including an all-new 3D logo, under seat storage light, silver oak interior panels and dual tone seat colours. The Scooty Zest also comes equipped with a Daytime Running Lamp (DRL) as part of the upgrades, while features like a USB charging point and a front glovebox compartment is already available on the scooter.



With the addition of the Matte series, the TVS Scooty Zest 110 line-up is available in a total of eight colour options including the Turquoise Blue, Pearl Peach, Powerful Pink and Citrus Orange which are offered on the standard variant.

TVS claims a fuel efficiency figure of 62 kmpl on the Zest

Apart from the cosmetic upgrades, the TVS Scooty Zest 110 doesn't get any mechanical changes. Power comes from the BS-IV compliant 110 cc single cylinder CVTi motor tuned for 8 bhp at 7500 rpm and 8.7 Nm of peak torque available at 5500 rpm. TVS claims a fuel efficiency of 62 kmpl on the Scooty Zest.

The Zest 110 is TVS' third bestselling scooter after the Jupiter and Scooty Pep+ with an average of 4500 units moved out every month. With the matte series, the company is looking to add some freshness to the trendy little scooter. The new Scooty Zest matte series is available at TVS dealerships across the country.