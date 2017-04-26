TVS Phoenix Discontinued In India

The TVS Phoenix was not doing as well as TVS wanted it to and therefore, it has finally discontinued the Phoenix in India, once the BS IV emission norms came into play on 1 April, 2017. The Phoenix made its debut in October 2012 and did decently well upon launch, with TVS positioning it as the successor to the old Victor 125 model. TVS says that the Phoenix will be continued to be manufactured in order to be exported to some markets.

The Phoenix had a 125 cc motor, which made 10.84 bhp of peak power and 10.80 Nm of max torque. The engine was mated to a 4-speed gearbox and was carburetted. TVS claimed a fuel efficiency of 67 kmpl for the Phoenix. The Phoenix had its competitors in the Honda Stunner and the Hero Ignitor.

Rumours are strife that TVS might launch a new 125 cc motorcycle, with the new-gen Victor nameplate. At present, there is no defined timeline for TVS' new 125 cc motorcycle. The next product coming from TVS will be the Akula/Apache 310, which will be the first ever motorcycle with a fairing from the company. The Akula will have the same engine as on the BMW G 310 R, which will be making its debut later in 2017 or early 2018.