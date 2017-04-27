New Cars and Bikes in India

TVS Motor Company's Q4 Results Announced; Profits Down By 7 Per Cent

TVS Motor Company's profit share fell by nearly 7 per cent in the fourth quarter of the 2017 financial year with the company posting a net profit of Rs. 1.27 billion.

View Photos

India's TVS Motor Co Ltd said on Thursday net profit fell nearly 7 percent in the fourth quarter hurt by lower motorcycle sales at home, but beat analysts' estimates.

TVS
View More
TVS

The company said net profit came in at 1.27 billion rupees ($19.80 million) in the March quarter, while total income climbed 1.6 percent to 31.39 billion rupees.

The company also said profit for the quarter was impacted by by a one-time provision of 570 million rupees towards discounts for BS III compliant vehicles sold by the dealers in March.

Analysts were on average expecting profit of 1.09 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Shares were trading 2.7 percent lower as of 0900 GMT on the National Stock Exchange

TVS Apache RTR 200 4V
TVS
Apache RTR 200 4V
TAGS :

Related Articles

Latest News

Comments (0)

 

Sponsored: In the Stores

No Results Found
* T&C Apply

Popular TVS Bikes

Select your City
or select from popular cities