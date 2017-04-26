TVS Apache RTR 310 Spotted Testing On The Dyno; Launch This Year

The soon-to-be launched TVS Apache RTR 310 has been spotted testing on a dyno and the latest images are the clearest we have seen of the production-ready model. The images give a detailed view of what will be TVS Motor Company's flagship offering. Based on the TVS-BMW developed BMW G 310 R, the Apache RTR 310 will be the first full-faired sportbike to join the TVS line-up.

The Apache RTR 310 made its debut at the 2016 Auto Expo as the TVS Akula 310 concept. The model generated a lot of interest from enthusiasts and the media alike, with its sharp supersport-inspired styling and carbon fibre bodywork. The production-ready model seen in the latest images manages to retain most of the styling bits from the concept, but the carbon fibre bodywork has been replaced by more cost-friendly materials that are finished in a matte black paint job. The bike actually looks quite big and the visor sits tall. The front gets split headlamps with LED DRLs and possibly projector lights, while previous images have revealed what could be a vertically stacked all-digital instrument console.

The styling remains close to the 2016 Auto Expo Akula concept

The gold finished Upside Down (USD) forks add a nice contrast and are likely to be the same 41 mm units seen on the BMW G 310 R. You get clip-on handlebars, and a side-mounted muffler similar to the G 310 R. The inverted Ohm shaped LED tail light looks distinctive on the supersport offering. The latest images also reveal new 17-inch 5-spoke alloy wheels that are likely to come shod with a 110 section tyre up front and a fat 150 section tyre at the rear. ABS will be standard as well, given it will be the most expensive TVS motorcycle on sale.

The TVS Apache RTR 310 will use the same 313 cc single-cylinder, fuel-injected engine that also powers the BMW G 310 R. The motor makes around 34 bhp of power and 38 Nm of peak torque on the BMW but is likely to be tuned for more top-end power on the Apache. That being said, the Apache 310 is expected to be slightly heavier over the G 310 R's 158.5 kg kerb weight.

The Ohm shaped LED tail light looks distinctive on the Apache RTR 310

The TVS Apache RTR 310 will be positioned as an entry-level sportbike compete with the KTM RC 390, especially having been developed with TVS' racing heritage. Performance, and more importantly, pricing will play a major role in how the bike is perceived against the Austrian rival. We expect the Apache RTR 310 to be priced a shade under ₹ 2 lakh (ex-showroom). If TVS prices it right, we just might see more entry-level performance enthusiasts flocking to TVS showrooms soon.