TVS Apache RR 310S Launch Details Revealed

The TVS Apache RR 310S will now be launched sometime in August or September this year, CarandBike has learnt. We had reported earlier that the new Apache 310 will be launched in July, but now it's been confirmed that the bike will be launched a month or two later than that date. Arun Siddharth, Vice President (Marketing) - Motorcycles, of TVS Motor Company Limited has told CarandBike.com that the production-spec bike is ready and will be launched in the middle of this financial year, that will be sometime in late August, or early September. The Apache RR 310S is based on the TVS Akula 310 Concept showcased at the 2016 Auto Expo.

"We launched the Apache 200 last year, and we got a response which far exceeded our expectations, because it was the first time we had a product in that engine capacity. So, the next step is the vehicle from the TVS-BMW Motorrad long-term cooperation platform. You've seen BMW's model, we'll be presenting our vehicle by mid of this financial year," said Siddharth.

TVS Akula 310 Concept

TVS Motor Company's flagship motorcycle will be the most powerful bike for the Hosur-based Indian two-wheeler manufacturer. The Apache RR 310S, as the production-model is expected to be called, will be positioned as an entry-level sportbike in the Apache series, and will be the first TVS bike to sport a full fairing. It will also carry forward the "TVS racing DNA" which has been the mainstay of the company's push in the Apache series. Although TVS hasn't divulged any further details about the bike, it's expected to be a well-equipped entry-level sportbike. The Apache RR 310S is expected to get a lot of hi-end features and equipment, including a compact frame, split seats, clip-on handlebars, high-performance tyres, petal discs, standard dual-channel ABS and more.

"The BMW G 310 R and our product have the same platform. But our product is completely different; it speaks to a completely different kind of audience in the same performance segment. It has a very clear job to do with the TVS mother brand, and TVS Racing as a mother brand. And how we future cast it; that's the brand which will be the face of what we are capable of doing, we really pushed the ante on that. Our focus is to capture the mind-share first with a product that is very, very, uniquely different," added Siddharth.

BMW G 310 R production engine with reverse cylinder layout

Based on the jointly developed BMW G 310 R's engine, the Apache RR 310S will sport the same engine - a liquid-cooled, single-cylinder, 313 cc engine with a reverse cylinder layout; the intake pointing to the front and exhaust towards the back. The counterbalanced engine is expected to be a refined mill and produce around 34 bhp of power and 28 Nm of peak torque. Although no details have been revealed on pricing, we expect the TVS Apache RR 310S to be priced under Rs 2 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). If TVS manages to price the bike around Rs 1.75 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi), then it certainly will make for a very attractive product in the entry-level sportbike segment. At that price, the TVS Apache RR 310S will go head-to-head against the KTM RC 390 and in all likelihood, the TVS Apache RR 310S may be positioned as the most-affordable entry-level sportbike in the market.