It was the first time in a long time that the presidential limousine did not make its debut at a presidential inauguration. Though scheduled to be ready for the inauguration, the 45th President of the United States of America, Donald Trump, took to the parade route in a fleet of limousines designed for former President Barack Obama in 2009. While there’s been quite a delay in delivery of the new limousine, these spy shots suggest that we’ll see it soon.
The 2017 new-gen presidential limousine will maintain the same layout as the outgoing one. A short insert after the B-pillar, a longer E-pillar section and a rakish rear window leading to a relatively small trunk. While we don’t see much of the cabin in these spy shots, it will most probably share the same 2+3+2 conference-style interior seat layout as its predecessor.
The big nose up front is also something that you’ll notice to be very distinct and we expect the new limo to be based on the heavy-duty Kodiak truck platform used for the 2009 limousine. The presidential limousine goes through a four-stage process that includes developing the armour, installing it on the vehicle, validation testing, and final production. According to reports, the Beast has cleared three stages and hence we think it’ll be out soon. While we wait to know when the limousine will actually be delivered we can’t help but be curious about what it’s all about.
Image Courtesy: Motor1.com
Trumps New Cadillac Limousine Spied; Looks Almost Ready For Duty
By CarAndBike Team
Related Articles
Latest News
-
EXCLUSIVE: Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS Booking Date Revealed
-
2017 KTM 250 Duke Vs Benelli TNT 25 Vs Honda CBR250R Vs Yamaha FZ25: Specification Comparison
-
Exclusive: Expect Hyundai Xcent Facelift To Be Plush; Launch in April
-
2017 KTM 390 Duke VS Rivals: Specification Comparison
-
Volkswagen, Tata Motors May Accelerate Partnership Talks At The Geneva Motor Show
-
KTM 250 Duke Joins the Brand's India Lineup
-
Renault Kwid AMT Gets More Affordable; RXL Variant Priced At Rs. 3.84 Lakh
-
2017 KTM 390 Duke, 250 Duke And 200 Duke Launched In India; Priced From Rs. 1.43 Lakh
-
Jaguar Launches Locally Manufactured XF; Prices start At Rs. 47.50 Lakh
-
Carlos Ghosn steps down as Nissan CEO
-
Volkswagen India Announces Its Vehicle Line-up For 2017
-
Renault Kwid Hits New Milestone With 1.30 Lakh Units Sold Since Launch
-
2017 Honda City: Customisation Package And Accessories
-
2017 KTM 390 Duke And 200 Duke: What You Should Know
-
2017 KTM 390 Duke, 250 Duke, And 200 Duke Launch: Highlights
Sponsored: In the Stores
No Results Found
* T&C Apply
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
Over 1.5+ Lakhs subscribers
Thank you for Subscribing to Us
Popular Car Models
-
Renault Kwid₹ 2.89 - 4.69 Lakh *
-
Mahindra KUV100₹ 4.98 - 8.19 Lakh *
-
Maruti Suzuki Baleno₹ 5.71 - 9.39 Lakh *
-
Tata Tiago₹ 3.49 - 6.17 Lakh *
-
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza₹ 8.08 - 11.09 Lakh *
-
Hyundai Creta₹ 10.39 - 17.08 Lakh *
-
Renault Duster₹ 9.55 - 16.11 Lakh *
-
Maruti Suzuki Swift₹ 5.17 - 8.36 Lakh *
Comments (0)