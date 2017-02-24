Trumps New Cadillac Limousine Spied; Looks Almost Ready For Duty

Reports say that the limousine is in the final satges of development

The limousine promises to be the most advanced ever built

It was the first time in a long time that the presidential limousine did not make its debut at a presidential inauguration. Though scheduled to be ready for the inauguration, the 45th President of the United States of America, Donald Trump, took to the parade route in a fleet of limousines designed for former President Barack Obama in 2009. While there’s been quite a delay in delivery of the new limousine, these spy shots suggest that we’ll see it soon.The 2017 new-gen presidential limousine will maintain the same layout as the outgoing one. A short insert after the B-pillar, a longer E-pillar section and a rakish rear window leading to a relatively small trunk. While we don’t see much of the cabin in these spy shots, it will most probably share the same 2+3+2 conference-style interior seat layout as its predecessor.On the design front, the new limousine will be seen bearing Cadillac's latest corporate grille and we can see that the headlamps bear resemblance to those on the Escalade. Of course it’s a lot longer that the Escalade and Tahoe SUVs, but not as tall. Given that there’s a whole bunch of tech on the limo, not to forget the armour, the limousine’s weight could be anywhere between 6,800 to 9,000 kg.The big nose up front is also something that you’ll notice to be very distinct and we expect the new limo to be based on the heavy-duty Kodiak truck platform used for the 2009 limousine. The presidential limousine goes through a four-stage process that includes developing the armour, installing it on the vehicle, validation testing, and final production. According to reports, the Beast has cleared three stages and hence we think it’ll be out soon. While we wait to know when the limousine will actually be delivered we can’t help but be curious about what it’s all about.Image Courtesy: Motor1.com