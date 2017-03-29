New Cars and Bikes in India

Triumph Bonneville Bobber Launched In India At Rs 9.09 Lakh

  • Bonneville Bobber based on the Bonneville T120 engine platform
  • Bonneville Bobber is top-of-the-line model in Bonneville series
  • Gorgeous design coupled with impressive performance and handling

The Triumph Bonneville Bobber, the newest addition to Triumph's modern classic range has been launched in India at Rs 9.09 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The Bonneville Bobber is the top-of-the-line model in the Triumph Bonneville series and sits above the Triumph Bonneville T120 and below the Triumph Thruxton R. Taking design inspiration from the garage-built 'bob job' motorcycles from America, the British bike-maker's latest model takes a minimalistic, stripped down design approach, beautifully finished with tremendous attention to detail. The lines are retro, yet cleverly concealing the state-of-the-art elements of a modern motorcycle.

Watch the First Look of the Triumph Bonneville Bobber here:

Design and styling are the strengths of the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, with clean lines, low stance, minimal bodywork giving it a purposeful and distinctive presence. Low single seat pan, stripped back design, flat and wide handlebar as well as the 'hard tail' look with a concealed rear monoshock complete the authentic 'bobber' look. Attention to detail has been considered into all components of the bike's design - be it the authentic battery box with a stainless steel strap, classic rear 'drum brake' inspired hub or the rear mudguard stays looping around the fender.

triumph bonneville bobber details

(Triumph Bonneville Bobber details)

Triumph Bonneville Bobber Specification

Engine Type 1200 cc liquid cooled, parallel twin
Max Power 76 bhp @ 6100 rpm
Peak Torque 106 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Rider Modes Road and Rain
Gearbox 6-speed
Dry Weight 228 kg
Fuel Consumption (Claimed) 24 kmpl
The engine is paired to a six-speed gearbox and the clutch action is light at the lever, thanks to a torque-assist clutch. The Bonneville Bobber has a completely modern electronics suite with ride-by-wire, two rider modes (Road and Rain), switchable traction control and standard anti-lock brakes (ABS).

 

triumph bonneville bobber first ride

(Triumph Bonneville Bobber handles beautifully)

With a dry weight of 228 kg, the Bonneville Bobber isn't what you'd call a lightweight bike, but impressive geometry coupled with an all-new chassis and suspension deliver a confident, dynamic and comfortable ride, as we found out during our first ride around Madrid, Spain. The Triumph Bonneville Bobber may be a factory custom, but there is more than enough scope for further customisation. Vance & Hines silencers, 'ape hanger' high bars, headlight bezel, bar end mirrors, LED indicators constitute only some of over 150 accessories to spruce up the Bonneville Bobber according to individual tastes and preferences. In India, the British-born Bobber will take on Harley-Davidson models such as the 1200 Custom and the Roadster.

