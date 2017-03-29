Triumph Bonneville Bobber Launch: Live Updates

By | Last Updated at Mar 29, 2017 11:56 AM
Triumph is all set to launch the Bonneville Bobber in India and as we wait for the price to be announced, let us take you through the beauty that is the Triumph Bonneville Bobber. It is Triumph's idea of a factory custom iteration of a bobber motorcycle, which takes inspiration from the bare-bones bobber motorcycles of the 1940s. The Bonneville Bobber uses the same engine as the one on the Bonneville T120 but in a different state of tune. Also, the Bonneville Bobber comes high on features with ride-by-wire, two riding modes, adjustable single-pan seat and an adjustable instrumentation console too. Here are the live updates from the Triumph Bonneville Bobber India Launch:
Mar 29, 2017
Triumph Motorcycles India has re-created London at the Bonneville Bobber Launch. Every manufacturer should stick to its roots. Nicely done.


Mar 29, 2017
Here is everything that you need to know about the Triumph Bonneville Bobber. She is so good-looking, one just cannot take his/her eyes off the Bonnie Bobber.


Mar 29, 2017
The Triumph Bonneville Bobber gets a 1,200 cc parallel-twin engine which is liquid cooled and makes 76 bhp at 6,100rpm and 106 Nm at 4,000rpm.


Mar 29, 2017
Here is our Triumph Bonneville Bobber review. We rode the motorcycle in the beautiful city of Madrid in December, 2016.


Mar 29, 2017
As we get on with the Triumph press conference, take a look at some of the photographs showing the Bonneville Bobber in all its glory.

 
Mar 29, 2017
Triumph Motorcycles India will soon be launching the Bonneville Bobber in India. Stay tuned for live updates.

Triumph is all set to launch the Bonneville Bobber in India and as we wait for the price to be announced, let us take you through the beauty that is the Triumph Bonneville Bobber. It is Triumph's idea of a factory custom iteration of a bobber motorcycle, which takes inspiration from the bare-bones bobber motorcycles of the 1940s. The Bonneville Bobber uses the same engine as the one on the Bonneville T120 but in a different state of tune. Also, the Bonneville Bobber comes high on features with ride-by-wire, two riding modes, adjustable single-pan seat and an adjustable instrumentation console too.

Needless to say, the Triumph Bonneville Bobber is one of the best-looking motorcycles with its graceful Bobber lines, stripped down looks and excellent attention to detail.

Trending News

New Car

Find