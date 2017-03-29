Triumph Bonneville Bobber Launch: Live Updates

As we get on with the Triumph press conference, take a look at some of the photographs showing the Bonneville Bobber in all its glory.

Triumph is all set to launch the Bonneville Bobber in India and as we wait for the price to be announced, let us take you through the beauty that is the Triumph Bonneville Bobber. It is Triumph's idea of a factory custom iteration of a bobber motorcycle, which takes inspiration from the bare-bones bobber motorcycles of the 1940s. The Bonneville Bobber uses the same engine as the one on the Bonneville T120 but in a different state of tune. Also, the Bonneville Bobber comes high on features with ride-by-wire, two riding modes, adjustable single-pan seat and an adjustable instrumentation console too.

Needless to say, the Triumph Bonneville Bobber is one of the best-looking motorcycles with its graceful Bobber lines, stripped down looks and excellent attention to detail.