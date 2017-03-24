Triumph Bonneville Bobber India Launch Date Announced

The Triumph Bonneville Bobber, the newest addition to the British manufacturer's Bonneville line-up will be launched in India on the 29th of March 2017. This is the fifth bike from Triumph's popular modern classic range of bikes and possibly the most exotic looking one. We rode the bike back in December 2016 and know what it's all about. The new Bonneville Bobber is based on the Triumph Bonneville T120 and is expected to be priced around ₹ 12 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The engine on the Bonneville Bobber is the same as the 1200cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin motor of the Bonneville T120 that produces 80bhp and 105Nm of torque. But the power and torque curves on the Bobber are different; electronic updates and a new dual air filter design will make the Bobber produce more torque and power lower down in the rev range than the T120. Like the other bikes in the Triumph Bonneville range, there will be ride-by-wire, offering different riding modes, traction control, ABS and torque-assist clutch.

The bike's design is similar to the American Bobbers from the 1930s

In terms of design, Triumph may be a British company and the Bonneville series has quintessentially '60s British design, but the inspiration for this new factory custom is taken from America, from the bobbers that grew to popularity in the 1930s. As mentioned before, the bike is essentially the T120, but the design is bold and stripped-back, with a new chassis, new suspension and Bobber design cues which make this a completely new motorcycle.

The Bobber gets a hard-tail (no rear suspension) look, thanks to a new cage-type swingarm and a monoshock which is mounted underneath the seat. The front fork is updated too, and is shorter than the T120. The solo seat is adjustable in two positions - low and back, or high and forward. The stock exhaust is shorter, lighter than the T120's and has a slashed cut design going with the bobber theme for a matching look and sound.

The stock Bonneville Bobber gets a flat handlebar with bar-end mirrors but the bike is designed with personalised customising in mind, so there will be more than 150 accessories available for more style, comfort and performance. Also available is a high 'ape hanger' handlebar which certainly completes the American bobber look.

The new Bonneville Bobber may not appeal to every kind of riders, but there will be some who will find its looks irresistible, particularly those with an affinity for custom cruisers. With the technology that it comes packed with, the Bonneville Bobber certainly will make a strong case for itself in Triumph's modern classic range.