Triumph Bonneville Bobber: All You Need To Know

The Triumph Bonneville Bobber is the newest model in Triumph's modern classic range. The British bike maker's latest motorcycle is sort of a factory custom, but the design takes inspiration from America, from the garage-built, stripped down 'bobber' bikes which became popular in the 1940s. The Bonneville Bobber still retains the classic Brit-bike lines, although it's a true-blue modern classic in the real sense. So there are hi-quality components, a completely modern engine and all the electronic rider aids associated with contemporary motorcycles. So, what is the Bonneville Bobber? Here's a quick look at all you need to know about it.

The Bonneville Bobber is essentially based on the Triumph Bonneville T120, although visually there are far more differences between the two bikes than similarities. Essentially, Triumph took the existing engine platform from the T120 and transformed it into a completely new bike. Triumph already has cruisers and aftermarket custom packs for its modern classic range, but the Bobber follows a completely new design language. Unlike the last generation modern classics, the Bobber, like the current bikes in the Bonnie range, takes a giant leap forward in build quality and design. So, despite the stripped back design, the Bobber manages to cleverly hide its wiring, and the associated hi-tech wizardry of a modern motorcycle. The dual throttle bodies are disguised as vintage carburettors, the single clock and relocated ignition switch keeps things neat and tidy on the handlebar. Unless you're told you won't realise that this bare bones design also houses ride-by-wire, ABS, traction control and rider modes. (Triumph Bonneville Bobber details) The bike gets a hard-tail look, thanks to a new cage-type swingarm and a monoshock which is cleverly concealed under the seat. The front fork is updated and shorter too and gets a different geometry than the T120. The solo seat is adjustable in two positions - low and back, or high and forward. The Triumph Bonneville Bobber though doesn't sacrifice usability, comfort and handling over style and design. The riding position is quite neutral and friendly, handling is surprisingly agile for the type of motorcycle the Bobber offers. The 1200 cc liquid-cooled parallel twin engine has been retuned for more power and more torque lower in the revs. So, despite the similar output ratings (80 bhp, 105 Nm) with the T120, the personality and character of the engine is slightly different. (The Triumph Bonneville Bobber gets the same engine as the Bonneville T120, but in a different state of tune) Technology only complements the Bobber's biggest strength - the way it looks. The packaging of all the elements of the motorcycle is just about perfect - from the build quality, attention to detail and hi-quality components - the Bobber makes for a beautiful example which is truly admirable. If image is what one is looking for and the accompanying turning heads on the street, the Bonneville Bobber certainly won't disappoint. And it's got the performance and refinement of a truly modern engineering marvel on two wheels too. (Triumph Bonneville Bobber handles beautifully) Built as a factory custom, the Bonneville Bobber is also designed with personalisation in mind. So, more than 150 accessory parts available for more style, comfort and performance. The aftermarket high "ape hanger" handlebar certainly completes the authentic 'bobber' look. (Triumph Bonneville Bobber) In India, Triumph Motorcycles will attempt to take on established American rivals - Indian Motorcycle and Harley-Davidson - with the Bonneville Bobber. The closest rivals will be the Indian Scout Sixty as well as the Harley-Davidson Street Bob. The biggest question then is - will the Triumph Bonneville Bobber be able to wean away fans of the quintessential American bobber? Can't say with certainty yet, but we're sure of one thing - the Bonneville Bobber has enough strengths of its own to attract a whole new fan following.