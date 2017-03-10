Toyota, Suzuki Bosses Meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi To Discuss Future Opportunities

Top officials of Japanese car makers Toyota and Suzuki today held discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on technological developments and business opportunities in India. Toyota President Akio Toyoda and Suzuki Chairman O Suzuki today called on the Prime Minister and the Toyota-Suzuki business partnership and future technological developments came up for discussion during the meeting, a release issued by Prime Minister's Office said today.

Later, the Prime Minister tweeted: "Had a wonderful meeting with Mr. Akio Toyoda, President Toyota MotorCorp and Mr. O. Suzuki, Chairman Suzuki."

The partnership is expected to bring together Toyota's global leadership in technology and manufacturing, with Suzuki's strength in manufacture of small cars, especially in India. It is expected to enable India to use new technological developments. Further, high volumes will enable local manufacture of components required for these technologies, the PMO release said.

Hence, the partnership will promote Make in India, and contribute to employment generation. It also opens up scope for export of new technology cars from India, it added. Last year in October, the two Japanese automobile manufacturers had announced plans to explore business partnership to strengthen collaboration in the fields of environment, safety, and information technology.

The companies have agreed to begin concrete examinations towards the realisation of business partnership in areas including environmental technologies, safety technologies, information technologies, and mutual supply of products and components.