Toyota Innova Crysta Touring Sport: 7 Things You Need To Know

Toyota is all set to the launch the new Innova Crysta Touring Sport edition in India this week. The car is set to be launched on the 3rd of May 2017, which is the same day when the new-gen Toyota Innova Crysta completes one year in the Indian market. Like any other special edition model, most of the changes made to the Touring Sport model are cosmetic. While we have already told you a bit about the upcoming model, here are 7 key things that you need to know about the new Toyota Innova Crysta Touring Sport.

The new Toyota Innova Crysta Touring Sport model is a special edition model and is likely to be offered in limited numbers. The MPV will be available only on the top-of-the-line ZX variant of the Innova Crysta. While the MPV will be called the Touring Sport edition in India, in Indonesia, the automaker offers the MPV as a separate model altogether called as the Toyota Venturer. Mechanically, the new Toyota Innova Crysta Touring Sport will remain unchanged and will only come with the company's top-end 2.8-litre GD-Series diesel engine that makes 171 bhp and develops 360 Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties will be handled by the 6-speed automatic gearbox which will send power to the rear wheel. The Innova Crysta Touring Sport is called the Venturer in Indonesia Visually the car looks a lot more stylish and bold, thanks to the new wine red body colour and the additional dark chrome treatment on the grille, bumper and tailgate. Moreover the MPV also comes with smoked headlamps with projector lights and LED daytime running lights. A neat underbody plastic cladding runs along the length of the car covering the wheel arches and the front and rear bumpers. The Touring Sport edition also comes with chrome side skirts, blackened B and C-pillar and two-tone silver and black outside rear-view mirrors with integrated turn signal lights. The MPV also comes with new sporty 17-inch black alloy wheels that add to the overall styling of the car. Toyota Innova Crysta Touring Sport gets new 17-inch alloys The cabin of the new Innova Crysta Touring Sport model will pretty much remain unchanged compared to the regular Innova Crysta. It will come with the same 6-seater layout with comfortable upholstery and a well-equipped dashboard with wooden inserts. This particular model will get an all-black cabin with soft touch panels and silver highlights. Toyota Innova Crysta Touring Sport's cabin remains similar to regular Innova Crysta The cabin features will also remain unchanged and continue to come with offerings like the touchscreen infotainment system, automatic climate control, electronically adjustable driver's seats, rear parking camera, rear AC vents for second and third row, and much more. Safety equipment include, six airbags, ABS, hill assist, electronic stability programme (ESP), keyless entry with engine start/stop function and much more.

Considering the special edition tag and the new styling bits, the car is expected to be launched with the premium price tag. Customers might have to pay ₹ 15,000 to ₹ 20,000 over current price of the top-end Innova Crysta, which is right now ₹ 22.08 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).