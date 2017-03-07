The premium bike segment in India is rapidly growing, thanks to rising incomes and demand driven by the evolving customer base in India. Banks have also pitched in, providing attractive finance schemes to make ownership of premium bikes easier. The Indian motorcycling market clearly has evolved from a purely commuter market to one that is lifestyle and performance driven. And it's increasingly the entry-level superbike market - bikes costing Rs 10 lakh or less - which is seeing the most interest from customers who want to jump get into motorcycling or those 'born again' bikers who want to get back into motorcycling. Here's a look at the top 5 upcoming bikes under Rs 10 lakh which are going to be launched in 2017.

1. Ducati Monster 797

2017 Ducati Monster 797

The Ducati Monster 797 will be the entry-level Ducati in India. Made in Thailand, this baby Monster will offer a stepping stone into the world of Ducati, which has so far been the Ducati Scrambler. But Ducati seems to have taken a strategic thinking that the Scrambler's styling isn't for everyone, and though retro chic, the Scrambler isn't the sporty bike the Ducati brand is associated with. So, enter the Monster 797 - with the sporty naked, muscular styling of the Monster as well as performance Ducati bikes are associated with. The Monster 797 will be powered by the same 803 cc air-cooled L-twin of the Scrambler which makes 75 bhp and 68 Nm of torque. There are no electronic aids, like different maps on the Monster 821, but you do get a slipper clutch and ABS. The Monster 797 is expected to be launched sometime in May or June 2017.

Expected price: ₹ 6.5-7 lakh

2. Kawasaki Z900

2017 Kawasaki Z900

Kawasaki is expected to replace the Z800 with an all-new model, the 2017 Kawasaki Z900. The new Kawasaki Z900 gets an all-new engine - a 948 cc in-line four engine which makes 124 bhp, 13 bhp more than the outgoing Z800. What is more significant is a new lightweight steel trellis frame and the overall weight of the bike has reduced by as much as 22 kg, compared to the Z800. The Z900 is expected to weigh around 200 kg and is equipped with a slip and assist clutch as well as ABS. No riding modes and traction control are expected to be offered to keep costs competitive.

Expected price: ₹ 9 lakh

3. Benelli TRK 502

Benelli TRK 502

DSK Benelli will launch its first adventure bike in India, the Benelli TRK 502, one of the most-awaited bikes from Benelli. Unveiled at the 2016 Auto Expo in New Delhi, the middleweight adventure bike will be powered by a 500 cc parallel-twin engine with a double overhead cam with four valves per cylinder, promising refined performance. Maximum power is rated at 47 bhp and peak torque of 45 Nm. The TRK 502 is expected to be launched around September 2017 and will be one of the most affordable adventure bikes on sale in India.

Expected price: ₹ 6.5 lakh

4. Kawasaki Z650

2017 Kawasaki Z650

Kawasaki is expected to upgrade its 650 cc line-up in India with a new naked 650, the Kawasaki Z650, which will replace the Kawasaki ER-6n. The new Z650 gets a visual upgrade with a chiselled tank, sharper headlight and contrast colour on the frame, making it look sportier and more desirable than the ER-6n. The liquid-cooled, parallel twin engine makes 67 bhp of power, slightly less than the ER-6n, but gets new suspension and chassis and also a reduced kerb weight. The Kawasaki Z650 is expected to be launched in the latter half of 2017.

Expected price: ₹ 5-5.5 lakh

5. Kawasaki Ninja 650

2017 Kawasaki Ninja 650

The Kawasaki Ninja 650 will also get an upgrade with sportier new design and styling inspired by the Kawasaki ZX-6R. The new Ninja 650 gets a new chassis and swingarm, making the bike lighter by 19 kg. The engine remains the same as the outgoing model, but the 649 cc parallel-twin now makes marginally less power, although power-to-weight is expected to be more or less similar to the old Ninja 650. The new bike gets a slipper clutch and standard ABS and the riding position is sportier than the upright riding position of the outgoing model. Expected to be launched in mid-2017, the Kawasaki Ninja 650 gets a full makeover and is expected to be an attractive option for those seeking an entry-level machine into the world of superbikes.

Expected price: ₹ 6.5-7 lakh