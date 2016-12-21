Top Upcoming Scooters In India In 2017

2016 has been quite an interesting and eventful year for the Indian two-wheeler industry. And by the looks of it the same could be the case with 2017 as well, especially with several interesting new models lined up for launch. This year we saw that the scooter space gain quite some momentum in the market with launches like the Aprilia SR150 and the Vespa 946 Emporio Armani Edition and in the upcoming year too we expect to see more and more manufacturers making their presence felt by introducing new scooters in India. As the remainder of the year looks promising, we list down the upcoming scooters in India in 2017 that you should watch out for.

1. Ather S340

Zero-emission vehicles just might be the future of urban transport and several home grown companies are stepping up with their iteration of electric vehicles. Taking a leap in the same is Ather Energy, an Indian start-up that revealed its Ather S340 electric scooterfounded in 2013 by IIT Madras alumni Tarun Mehta and Swapnil Jain. After three years of development, the company revealed its first product - Ather S340 earlier this year.

Ather S340

The Ather S340 is no ordinary electric scooter and instead will be loaded with power, advanced tech and a host goodies. Ather says the S340 has been completely from scratch, with 90 per cent of it being made in India. The lithium-ion batteries are the only imported part. The extensive use of Aluminium in the chassis and swingarm makes it weigh at a maximum 90 kg.

The motor on the S340 delivers 3KW or 5KW depending on the riding mode you select- Economy or Sport, a feature seen usually on premium offerings; while torque stands at 14Nm. It also comes with a monoshock suspension, regenerative braking and multiple riding modes. Furthermore, the Ather S340 has a claimed top speed of 72 kmph with a total range of 100 km. The company does say that riding on the top speed for extended periods will get you a 60 km range. The fast charging tech makes recharging up to 80 per cent in an hour And the fact that it takes the fast-charging tech just under an hour.

2. Hero Duet E

Showcased at the 2016 Auto Expo this year, the Hero Duet E is a fully electric scooter concept based on the regular Duet scooter currently on sale. Aesthetically, the Duet E concept is similar to the gasoline powered model sold, but with subtle changes.

Hero Duet E

The e-scooter is powered by an electric motor churning out 5 Kw and 14 Nm of torque and can do a claimed 0-60 kmph run in 6.5 seconds. Hero also revealed at the expo that the scooter has a travel range of 65 km on a single charge.

The company has stated that the Duet E was derived from the existing technology, hinting that the motor and battery pack are closely related to those of the Leap electric scooter concept. That said, the production plans for the Duet E are yet to be confirmed, but given the interest of the government and people alike towards zero emission vehicles, we could see Hero fast track the development on the e-scooter.

3. TVS EnTorq 210 Concept

TVS Motor Company unveiled a special scooter concept at the Auto Expo earlier this year called the TVS EnTorq 210. The second interesting concept aside the Akula 310 that managed to grab the right attention and feedback from the masses. While the EnTorq Concept may not go into production immediately, it does give a glimpse into the features that TVS scooters will offer in the future.

TVS EnTorq 210

The EnTorq 210 is based on a new generation Platform Technology that will underpin a host new scooters in the future. Other salient bits include large wheels fitted with radial tubeless tyres and roto petal dual disc brakes with ABS.

The TVS EnTorq will also come with advanced LED lighting, smartphone integration with GPS navigation, online connectivity features via a smart TFT multi-function instrument console and start/stop push button. Designed to be touring scooter, the concept features long and broad floor-board for a forward feet position for the rider, thus providing better riding dynamics.

Coming to the power, the TVS EnTorq 210 Concept uses a 212.5cc all aluminum, liquid cooled fuel injected engine mated to an Advanced Variomatic transmission gearbox. The scooter's top speed stands at 120 kmph while it has a fuel tank of 8.5 liter capacity.

4. TVS EnTorq 125



(TVS EnTorq 125)

Along with the TVS Entorq 210 scooter TVS is expected to ready a production model based on the same concept, a 125cc version. We believe it will be called the EnTorq 125. It will be pitted straight against the 125cc scooters such as the Honda Activa, Suzuki Access and so on. The EnTorq 210 was a tribute to TVS's 33 years of racing heritage and also represents the way forward for future TVS scooters. It will have an all-aluminium 125cc engine which will be linked to a CVT and have a fuel tank capacity of 8.5 litres. We believe it to have an edgy design similar to the EnTorq 210 Concept. TVS might reveal the scooter early next year.

5. Vespa GTS 300

The Vespa GTS 300 is likely to be imported as a CBU

6. Hero ZIR

Hero ZIR 150