This Is What The Tata Kite 5 Production Version Looks Like

Tata Motors unveiled the concept version of the sub 4-metre Kite 5 compact sedan at the 2016 Indian Auto Expo to high praises. The well proportioned and well designed concept showcased how the sub 4-meter sedan could be a relatively pretty car. And although we initially expected the car to be quite different in its production form, Tata Motor's chief designer Pratap Bose insisted that this is exactly what the production version would look like. And now, first pics of a production spec car have finally leaked in a deep shade of gold.

The only change we can spot on this car as compared to the concept car is a set of diamond cut wheels that actually look as good if not better than the one that the concept came with. The car still sports a sleek notchback design with a lip spoiler on the roof that also houses the third brake light that runs across the top of the rear windscreen. Although at first glances, the Kite 5 does appear to be a hatchback where the rear glass also opens, it is indeed a normal 3-box sedan design.

(Tata Kite 5 Compact Sedan)

The front end is pretty similar to the Tiago but gets a set of blacked out headlamps. We also like the rear bumper design with the large blacked out plastic area that gives the car slightly lower stance. Strangely, the car spotted still does not have any nomenclature or badges on it which makes us wonder what Tata Motors will eventually call it. The Kite 5 sedan also gets an interior similar to the Tiago but with the possibility of a colour touchscreen display with Tata's ConnectNext tech.

Engines on the Kite 5 will be similar to that on the Tiago too with a 1.2-litre 3-cylinder petrol engine and a 1.05-litre 3-cylinder diesel engine. The Kite 5 will come with a 5-speed manual but is also expected to come with a 5-speed AMT gearbox right from launch. We expect prices to be about Rs 50-60,000 more than the Tiago which would put the ex-showroom Delhi price from Rs 4.5-5.5 lakh. Although the original plan for the Kite 5 was to launch it sometime in late 2016, delays with the Hexa has pushed it into 2017. We expect Tata to launch the car around February or March 2017.



Photo Credits: Team-BHP