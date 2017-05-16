This Is Elon Musk's Answer To Traffic Jams

It was just a few weeks ago that 'The Boring Company' released a video simulation of an underground tunnel transport system and yes it seemed like a futuristic plan and probably one that was not viable. But Elon Musk, who is man behind this venture put out some videos which shows us how this so called electric sled works and in fact it is currently being tested in real world conditions. According to a tweet by Musk, this electric sled will be capable of transporting cars through tunnels at 200 kmph and that's probably as fast as a bobsleigh but probably with not the same amount of G-forces coming your way.

The electric sled can transport cars at through tunnels, according to Musk. The full length of the first tunnel will run from Los Angeles International Airport to Culver City, Santa Monica, Westwood, and Sherman Oaks. The boring machine used to build the first tunnel is called 'Godot' and yes we're 'waiting' to hear more about it. The near future will see Musk expanding the system to cover the whole greater Los Angeles area, and there are plans to build these tunnels stacked on top of each other in a city.

[Warning, this may cause motion sickness or seizures] This is a test run of our electric sled that would transport cars at 125 mph (200 km/h) through the tunnels, automatically switching from one tunnel to the next. Would mean Westwood to LAX in 5 mins. A post shared by Elon Musk (@elonmusk) on May 12, 2017 at 5:48am PDT

Even in the post Musk warns the viewers at the very beginning saying. "[Warning, this may cause motion sickness or seizures]", which is why it's going to be a challenge to get into this sled if you are prone to motion sickness and/or claustrophobia.

Musk mentions that the system could transport drivers from Westwood to LAX Airport, which is a distance of 16 km and usually takes about 18-20 minutes to cover, in just five minutes. Musk also wants to speed up the process of boring tunnels and put out a post joking that he wants boring machines to move faster than his pet snail, Gary.