Thieves Steal $3.7 Million Engines From Jaguar Land Rover UK Plant

In what seems to be gone in sixty seconds: British edition, thieves stole engines worth $3.7 million (around ₹ 24.86 crore) from the Jaguar Land Rover manufacturing facility in the UK. The JLR plant is located in Solihull, England and thieves allegedly made two trips to steal the engines using a big rig, driving by the security cameras.

In an official statement, Jaguar Land Rover commented saying "We can confirm that we are working closely with West Midlands Police to investigate the theft of engines from the Solihull manufacturing plant. A reward is on offer to anyone who has information which leads to the successful recovery of these engines. It would be inappropriate for us to make any further comment whilst this investigation is ongoing."

Jaguar Land Rover Solihull Plant

As reports by the local media, the thieves rolled into the Solihull facility at 10.30 pm on 31st January 2017 and made it through the security gate to the plant, loaded up the rig with the engines and made an exit. Interestingly, the thieves drove in twice to steal the engines and before anyone could notice what the issue was all about. That said, Jaguar Land Rover hasn't confirmed the proceedings.

The Solihull Police have released a statement saying "An articulated truck is believed to have entered the site twice, each time hooking up to trailers carrying the engines and then leaving again through the gate," but did not speculate on whether or not they're dealing with an inside-job situation.

Jaguar hasn't confirmed the number or make of the engines stolen from the facility. The company is also yet to confirm if the incident will impact manufacturing or vehicle deliveries.